Jail escapee captured

State inmate Gregory Trigg, who escaped from the Scott County Jail last weekend, has been captured and is back in prison.

Trigg, #R4245, was found in a motel in Hazlehurst and arrested without incident by local authorities. He was caught at 11:30 p.m. Monday at the motel. His identity was confirmed later.

Trigg, 38, was initially transported to the Copiah County Jail and then transported to Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl.

Trigg was discovered missing from the Scott County Jail Saturday during the morning count at 10:30 a.m. He was being held there on a court order.

Trigg now faces an escapee charge, which carries five years in prison. He is serving a total of 37 years for armed robbery and kidnapping, both in Madison County, and burglary of a vehicle in Rankin County. He was sentenced on May 22.