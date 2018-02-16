MBI assisting in hanging investigation

  • 61 reads
Fri, 02/16/2018 - 11:16am

On February 8, 2018 the Scott County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a deceased 21 year-old black male found hanging from a tree.  Scott County authorities contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to assist in this case on February 12, 2018.

The investigation is still active.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher. “All evidence is being considered and at this time, no conclusions have been reached.”

WTOK Television in Meridian is reporting that the deceased man is Willie Jones.

Sports

Forest boys, girls claim victory in county tourney

The Forest Bearcats captured the 2018 Scott County basketball tournament Saturday Night with a... READ MORE

All Tournament
Most Valuable
Joiner named to lead EC’s women’s soccer program

Obituaries

Brian Nicholas Revette

Brian Nicholas Revette, 35, of Lake, went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2018.

Patsy Lou Ridings Robertson
Rose Killens
Wayne Kyzar
Sammie Louise Nunley Rigsby
Roy L. Thomas

Social

‘Best retirement job in the world’

Born on January 5, 1945 Pat Tadlock then Pat Thomson was the great granddaughter of P.F.... READ MORE

Reeds celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary
Community Calendar
Morton News
Forest News
Union Grove/ Steele News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.