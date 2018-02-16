MBI assisting in hanging investigation

On February 8, 2018 the Scott County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a deceased 21 year-old black male found hanging from a tree. Scott County authorities contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to assist in this case on February 12, 2018.

The investigation is still active.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher. “All evidence is being considered and at this time, no conclusions have been reached.”

WTOK Television in Meridian is reporting that the deceased man is Willie Jones.