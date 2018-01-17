Calendar January 17

There is no charge for announcements to run in Community Calendar for two consecutive weeks. If you would like your event publicized more than the two complimentary times, the cost is $20 per week.

Announcements are listed in order of date and printed on a space available basis with the exception of those paid. Priority is given to events in Scott County. Please limit announcements to 50 words or less.

Send announcements to news@sctonline.net. Announcements are due by 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

January 17

Crudup Ward is in the process of taking after school tutorial applications for the second semester. Hurry, hurry. Slots are limited. Call 601-507-2315 or 601-469-3357 for additional information.

January 18

The Scott County Small Farmers and Landowners Organization will host their second, Saving Rural America Conference, Thursday, January 18, 2018, at Little Rock M. B. Church, 642 Tallabogue Road, Forest, MS, registration beginning at 7:00am. For more information, contact Greg Nicks, 601-507-1439 or Sherrie Spivey 601-507-2266.

January 18

The Excel Learning Center will host a book discussion group on January 18 and 25, 2018 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. All participants will be asked to pay $5.00.

January 19

The January food distribution dates of We Care Mission are Friday, January 19, 22, 2018. We Care Mission food distribution dates begin with sign-in and certification in the Fellowship Hall of Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street, Morton, Mississippi, between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

January 20

There will be a benefit program for Chanex Patrick and Kendrick Hayes on Saturday, Jan. 20 at Patrick Community Center at 6:00 p.m. They were in an accident with a log truck on Highway 21 in Steele Town and need help with medical expenses. The program will feature John T. Lewis and The Gospel Keystones of Jackson, The Great Commission of Lena, The Soul Searchers of Lena and others.

January 27

Monthly American Legion meeting for Post 9 will be Tuesday, January 23 at 6:30 p.m. (Note one-time change of meeting day).

Ladies of the Auxiliary will meet at 6:00 p.m. A meal will be served after business session, followed by a program. All members are urged to be there, and all eligible veterans are welcome. Call 601-507-0305 for further information.

January 27

The St. Mark M.B. Church, 7445 Mudline Rd. Lake, will be having their first quarterly prayer breakfast program on Saturday, January 27 at 9:00 a.m. The speaker will be Roxana Rogers-Sullivan. Also, there will be community information available from various agencies to inform the community of resources and public information.

January 30

The Scott County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers will have their monthly Leader Training on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. in the MSU Extension Service Scott County office located at 230 South Davis Street in Forest. The program will be on “A Lesson in Divinity” presented by, Joey Irby, with the Neshoba County Vo-Tech. The public is cordially invited to attend. For more information, please call the Extension Service office at 601-469-4241.

February 1

Delicious homemade soups and desserts will be sold at EXCEL’s Soup and Dessert Day on Thursday, February 1, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Celebrate these late winter days by stopping at the Excel Learning Center, 383 South Fourth Street, Morton, to enjoy both soup and dessert. You may eat in or take out. Proceeds benefit Excel’s educational programs.

February 6

On Tuesday, February 6, the Excel Learning Center will host an “Improving Your Mending Skills” class. Why throw away a good piece of clothes if you can mend it? Using needle and thread and sometimes the sewing machine, participants will mend small tears in the material, fix loose hems or maybe sew new ones, and sew on buttons.

The class will be held from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Instructors are Marie Harman and Shelly Bump. The cost is $5. Participants may bring two or three items that need mending. Register by calling 601-732-1800, or stop at Excel, 383 South Fourth Street, Morton.