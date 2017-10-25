Community Calendar

October 26

Scott County School District Fall Festival will be held Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at the Scott County/Forest Coliseum.

October 28

Little Rock MB Church will celebrate their 137th Church Anniversary with family and friends during Heritage Festival on Oct. 28 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

October 28

The Scott County Branch NAACP will meet Saturday, October 28. The meeting will be held at the Midway Freewill Baptist Church at 9:00am. Contact number 601-685-8024

October 28&29

Ephesus Baptist Church is presenting JUDGEMENT HOUSE - "When Revenge Turns To Ruin". --Saturday, October 28th and Sunday 29th from 3 to 8 pm both days. For reservations call 601-988-7776 or 601-951-7708.

October 29

Gospel Singing at Steele Baptist Church, Sunday, October 29th at 6:30 p.m. featuring Morning Star. For more information contact, 601-594-1082.

October 29

Sunday, Oct. 29 is Sports Evangelism Day that includes Blessing of the Teams at Little Rock MB Church. Participants are encouraged to wear your school logo shirts.

October 29

Union Grove United Methodist Church announces Annual Family and Friends 5th Sunday Service. This will be held on Sunday October 29 at 11:00 am. Casual attire with church t-shirts, family shirts, or school shirts may be worn. E.J. Shepard is the pastor.

October 29

Fifth Sunday Night Singingt at High Hill Baptist Church, Oct. 29 at 6:00 p.m. feturing The Wells Brothers.

October 29

Mt. Hebron Primitive Baptist Church Annual Men’s Day will be Oct. 29 at 2:00 p.m.

November 4

Benefit program from Paul Terry Reed, Nov. 4 5:00 p.m. at Union Grove M.B. Church.

November 5

On November 5 at 2:00 p.m. in Forest Mississippi. Greater Works Outreach Ministries and Tree of Life Church Ministries will be having a Praising And Uplifting The Lord Program.

High Hill Baptist Church Revival. Sunday, Nov. 5 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Mon. - Wed. 7:00 p.m.

November 10

Forest High School will host its annual Veterans’ Day Program at 9 a.m. in the Auditorium. The program will be followed by a brunch sponsored by the BETA Club students. All Veterans and community members are invited to attend. For more information contact Allan Atkison at Forest High School.