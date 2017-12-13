Arrest Report Dec. 13

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center November 29 - December 6. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:

Nicholas Smith, 22, 309 Mead St Forest, felonies-DUI, other substances,drugs-poss control substances

Lavonte Wash, 21, 740 Ephesus Rd Forest, misds- malicious mischief,vandalism

Christopher Cleveland, 35, 114 Chestnut St Union, Misds- Forgery-uttering (passing forged check, etc), Larc-shoplifting under $1000, other- hold for other agency

Latony Davis, 38, 103 N Lane York AL, misd- trespassing

Ashley Alexis Jordan, 21, 4426 Terry St Jackson, misds- assault, domestic violence

Kenneth Semmit Washington, 23, 1133 Lyons Rd Bolton, Misds- no drivers license, reckless driving, tag switched, speeding, failure to yield right of way, tag expired, insurance, failure to show proof liability

Courtney Covon Parhm, 31, 731 E 2nd. St Forest, Felonies- Weapon, stolen firearm, possess, sale, transfer

Raven Warren Hillhouse, 24, Forest, Misds- drugs, poss controlled substance

James E Ledbetter, 70, 3267 Sherman hill Rd, Lake, misd- distrubance of family

Jeremy Jermaine Brantley, 37, 109 Payton St Forest, Felonies- drugs, poss control substances

Justin Darby, 26, 587 Starling Center Rd Walnut Grove, felonies- indicted, indicted

Charlie Mcclendon, 63, 90 Balucta Rd Forest, misd- fail to appear

John Davis Gibson, 35, 1333 Pine Glenn Dr Forest, misd- stalking

Jeremy Jermaine Brantley, 37, 109 Payton St Forest, Felony- bond surrender on previous charge

Teresa Burns, 53, 101 Lyle Dr Morton, Misds- larc, shoplifting under $1000

Joshua Roberts, 26, 399 Dear St Forest, misds- stolen property, receiving, under $1000

Steven Darrell Ficklin, 29, 385 W Oak St, Forest, Felonies- drugs, poss marijuana 1st offense

Travis Donnell Robinson, 38, 269 Trenton Rd, Forest, misds- larc, all other, under $1000 (pet), trespassing

Isabela Silvestre Perez, 27, 335 N Davis St, Forest, felony- Identity information obtaining for unlawful use