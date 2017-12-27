Arrest Report Dec. 27

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center December 13 - December 20. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anthony Norris Patrick, 46, 402 Grave Street St Forest, Felonies - assault, domestic Violence

Ruby Henderson, 60, 62 Subdivision Rd Morton, Felony - vulnerable person exploitation. Misds - larceny, all other, under $1000 (pet)

Daren Smith, 52, 1870 Marthony Rd Morton, misd - public drunk

Eddie Blackmon, 67, 246 Banker Rd Morton, misd - contempt of court

Elijah Navarro Anderson, 34, 76 Mooney Lane Lena, misd - disturbing the public peace

Warren Scott Pugh, 41 1976 Mcmillian Rd Forest, felonies - molesting, touching child for lustful purposes

Casey Rachael Busby, 37, 104 Smith Dr Mendenhall, felony - embezzlement

Fred Runnels, 25, 5743 Blossomhill Rd Forest, misds - assault, domestic violence

Bernon Shoemake, 53, 675 Decatur-Conehatta Rd Conehatta, Misds - dui, dui first offense, no drivers license, failure to show proof insurance liability, child restraint violation under 4, seatbelt violation.

Janarious Mekall Jones, 19, 690 Harris Rd Forest, felonies - murder, aggravated assault - gun

Lester Cliff Sanders, 50, 7100 Old Hwy 80 Meridian, misd - public drunk

Jennifer Leann Lovett, 28, 1667 Hwy 481 Morton, misds - disorderly conduct, failure to comply

Jack Williams, 41, 2213 Hwy 35 N Carthage, felonies - Possession of drugs schedule I Heroin, Meth, etc.

Ezra White, 33, 1684 Steadman Rd. Morton, felony - possession of drug schedule I, heroin, meth, etc, misd - hold for another agency

Calvin Lamar Gray, 28, 12950 Croft Rd Chunky, felony - rape, statutory

Melissa L. Irwin, 34, 528 South 3rd Ave Forest, misd - failure to appear

Drarus Dashaad Moore, 30, 110 Monroe Moore Rd Morton, felony - indicted

Coretra Skye Hill, 27, Forest, misds - insurance, failure to show proof liability, careless driving, disorderly conduct, public profanity, resisting arrest.

Lee G Watts, 51, 883 Latham Rd Sebastopol, felony - aggravated assault, gun, misds - contempt of court, failure to pay fines, restitutions.

Justin Devante Robinson, 25, 965 South Main St Forest, misd - failure to appear

James Clark Allgood, 42, 10100 Rd Union, misd - fail to pay fines