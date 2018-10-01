Arrest Report January 10

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center December 27 - January 3. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Larry Donnell Hobbs, 37, 121 Airport St, Forest, felony - burglary of an occupied dwelling

Emily Rose Summers, 25, 1355 Culpeper Rd Forest - felonies, capias, possession of meth, capias, possession of meth

Tilson Williams, 45, 115 Bates Rd Philadelphia, misds - no drivers license, insurance, failure to show proof of liability, alcohol possession beer/wine in dry county, alcohol possession of liquor, window tint violation

Darla Shoemaker, 54, 10384 Clifton Rd Forest, misds - larceny, shoplifting under $1000, first offense

Michael Darnell Reed, 43, 96 Old Hwy 35 South Forest, misds - larceny all other , under $1000 (pet), resisting arrest, fail to comply with officer directing traffic

Matthew Jamon Nicks, 34, 564 W Fountain Dr Forest, misd - contempt of court

Matthew Robert Beard, 37, 605 Old Canton Rd Carthage, misds - malicious mischief, vandalism, hold for DHS

Eric Lee Jackson, 36, 1871 Rader Creek Rd, Sarah, MS felonies - drugs possession control substance, misds - drugs possession marijuana 1st offense, drugs possession paraphernalia, no driver license, insurance, failure to show proof liability, careless driving, DUI, other substance

Earnest Glenn Norwood, 40, 541 Martin Luther King Dr Morton - misd, telephone harassment

Robert D Nelson, 31, 21317 Hwy 80 Forest , felonies - drugs possession sched I (heroin, meth, etc), Drugs possession contrl substance

William F Koski, 44, 20 Hickory Av Harahan LA, misds - DUI, first offense

Lee Earl Broadus, 38, 6 Roscoe Owens Dr Mount Olive, misd - fail to appear

Chadric Kincaid, 22, 116 N Pine Ridge Dr Forest, misd - public drunk

Ruthie Marie Leach, 45, 4760 S Hwy 13 S Morton, felony - drugs possession sched I (heroin, meth etc)

Ellison Ledwain Thames, 47, 9932 Old Hwy 80 Lake, misd - DUI first offense

Mychal Williams, 26 Mag St Hickory, misd - assault domestic violence

Edward Charles Moore, 36, 88 Watertank Rd Forest, misd - disturbance of family

Maurice Lamaine Harris, 45, 1443 Old Jackson Rd Forest, felony - capias, taking vehicle

Mark Allen Shimfessel, 58, 4741 N Hwy 21 Forest, Misds - larceny shoplifting under $1000, larceny all other under $1000 (pet), disturbance of family

Tracy Shimfessel, 46, 4741 N Hwy 21 Rd Forest, misd - disturbing the public peace