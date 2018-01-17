Arrest Report January 17

By Tim Geter

tgeter@sctonline.net

It was once said by Brigham Young, “you educate a man, you educate a man. You educate a woman; you educate a generation.” Mary Lauren Dilly is a young woman whose ambition and dreams are to educate young people and mold them into educated men and women.

When Dilly graduated from high school, she was unsure of what career path she wanted to take. She said, “The only thing I knew was that I wanted a career that focused on children and their well-being.”

Growing up, she always had a passion to work with children. “I have worked in my church nursery, baby sat, worked numerous Vacation Bible Schools, and worked at a daycare in which I currently work at during the summers,” she said. “After working at the daycare for a couple of summers, I thought that I wanted to open my own daycare one day so I chose child development as a focus.”

One day, while she was at work at the daycare, she was speaking with her boss about what she was planning on majoring in and what type of education she would need to fulfill that dream.

“She and I spoke for a while and she explained that if I went into elementary education, I could get an endorsement in early childhood,” Dilly explained. “After a lot of praying and talking with God, I decided I was called to select the major of early childhood elementary education.” This meant that she could teach up to sixth grade and then social studies up to eighth grade.

Subsequently, once she began her education courses at Mississippi State University, she knew ultimately that this was her calling. After a long and difficult few years, she graduated and “I could not be happier,” she said.

The week after she graduated, she was offered a position at Morton Elementary School as a kindergarten teacher and “I feel that God has shown me my new home. I absolutely love my students and the people I work with. There were many people that made this possible for me and kept me going when times got rough but the most important people were my mom, Marce, my dad, Keith, and my now fiancé, Cody.

“Above all, my God brought me through. I leaned on him throughout my entire college career and will continue as I fulfill the plans He has for me.”

Teaching takes an inspired heart. A teacher is a motivator and a mentor. Preparing a child for the future is Dilly’s number one goal.

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center Janurary 3 - Janurary 10. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kendrick J Walker 45, 177 Black and White Cemetery Rd Forest, misd -public drunk

Yoni Gomez-Perez 20, 419 Wilson St Forest, misds - DUI First Offense

Randall James Harmon 59, 2298 Sim Hill Rd Morton, felony - failure to register (sex offender)

Kelvin Demond Wash, 31, 849 Robinson Rd Forest, felony - drugs possession Control substance

Kevin Devon Bridges, 45, 607 Poplar Ave Forest, misd - drugs possession controlled substance

Danny Joe Yates, 62, 2004 Horseshoe Rd Walnut Grove, misds - drugs possession controlled substance

Davarious Levonte Tally 23, 506 Third Ave Forest, misd - burglary

Destine Rene Adams, 21, 163 Main Street Walnut Grove, misd - burglary

Chelsey Clingan, 20, 4859 Hwy 481 Rd N Morton , felony - child abuse inflict serious bodily harm

Christopher Udell Holloway 27, 87 N Ratliff Rd Morton, felony - probation parole violation

Zachary Martize Holloway, 26, 87 N Ratliff Rd Morton, felony - probation parole violation

Kevin Denson Crapps, 49, 1058 Denson Rd Morton, Felony - controlled substances illegal possession, misds - careless driving, drugs possession paraphernalia

Octavius Dmorses Ficklin, 26, 612 Popular Ave Forest , felony - drugs sale marijuana, misd - speeding

Casey Lynn Bates, 43, 3446 River Bend Rd Morton, felony - drugs possession control substance

Whitney Plummer, 20, 217 Pace Rd Forest, misds - disturbing the public peace, malicious mischief, vandalism, general violations

John Davis Gibson, 35, 1333 Pine Glenn Dr Forest, other - probation, parole violation

Jennifer Lynn Renfroe, 30, 253 Kalem rd Morton, misd - identity information obtaining for unlawful use

Willie Roy Nelson, 29, 431 2nd Ave Forest, misds - malicious mischief, vandalism

Lorenzo Martinez, 47, 2457 King Rd Forest, misd - DUI refusal to submit to test

Tanya Dixon, 41, 171 Neshoba Kemper Rd Philadelphia, misds - DUI refusal to submit to test, contempt of court