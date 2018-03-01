Arrest Report January 3

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center December 20 - December 27. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joy Marie Boatner, 34, 2174 Pine Grove Rd Walnut, felony - forgery, checks, misd - failure to appear

Justin Bo Roberts, 26, 3957 Gunnar Rd Walnut Grove, misds - drugs, possession marijuana 1st offense, fail to appear, felony - drugs possession sched I (heroin, meth, etc), forgery, checks

Jimmy Doyle Wilkerson, 52, 5315 hwy 35 N Forest, Felony - drugs possession control substances

Dorian Smith, 38, 291 Louise Johnson Rd Lena, misd - contempt of court

Wilson Roderic Vasquez, 23, 770 Main St, Forest, misds - DUI, DUI first offense

Ivan Orlando Moore, 54, 263 Eisenhower Dr Biloxi, Misds - drugs possession marijuana 1st offense, drugs possession paraphernalia, larceny, shoplifting under $1000 first offense

Arthur Joe Washington, 38, 103 N Boykin St Morton, Felony - probation, parole violation

Xavier Spivey, 19, 310 Mead St Forest, misds - malicious mischief, destroy city property

Lahanist Smith, 25, 28 North Little River Rd Forest, misd - disturbing the public peace

Larry Carl Jones, 39, 1829 Pleasant Hill Rd Lake, misds - disorderly conduct, fail to comply with officer, disturbing the public peace

Henry Slaughter, 34, 172 Watson Dr Forest, felony - drugs possession schedule I (heroin, meth, etc), misds - no tag

Nelson Odom Jr, 36, 2280 King Rd Forest, misd - disturbing the public peace

April Nicole Russell, 33, 8520 Hwy 80 East Lot 14 Rd Morton, misd - child restraint violation (under 4)

Kevin Capps, 39, 1058 Denson Rd Morton, misds - drugs possession paraphernalia, careless driving, felony - drugs possession schedule II (opium, cocaine,etc)

Orlando Luckett, 42, 1117 William St Carthage, misds - larceny, shoplifting under $1000, first offense

Jermaine Hughes, 35, 1693 VFW Rd Forest, misd - disturbing the public peace

Cody Dunn, 23, 190 Sullivan St Morton, misd - disturbing the public peace

Jimmie Conley, 51, 8520 E. Hwy 80 Trailer 14 Morton, felonies - assault, aggravated, knife

Brandon Lewis, 19, 1819 Hwy 43 S Pelahatchie, Felonies - murder, aggravated assault, gun, shooting into dwelling house