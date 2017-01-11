Arrest Report November 1

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center October 19 – 26. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:

Chirstoper A Patrick, 41, 131 Wash Dr, Forest, misd – drugs-possession marijuana 1st offense

Angela Beth Martinez, 26, 500 Highland St, Carthage, hold for other agency, contempt of court

Jay Colten Hollingworth, 29, 677 Hwy 35 S, Forest, felony- drugs-possession sched I (heroin, meth, etc), misd- hold for other agency

Nicholas Russell, 19, 26 Russell Rd, Walnut Grove, misd- drugs-poss marijuana 1st offense

Joseph Paul Warren, 39, 1124 S Little River Rd, Forest, felony- probation/parole violation

Zarchery Martize Holloway, 25, 217 N Ratcliff Rd, Morton, felony- general violations

Lykeisha Eirby, 30, 1875 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Forest, misd- fail to appear

Tiesha Monique Roberts, 25, 2499 Airport Rd, Newton, felony- bond surrender on previous charges

Guadalupa Cruz, 40, 4989 Hwy 80 E, Morton, misd- larc – shoplifting under $1000

Francisco Martin, 29, 1225 S Main St, Forest, misd- DUI second offense

Victor Lucas Tadeo, 19, 230 Joe St, Forest, misd- assault – domestic violence

Kendrick Patrick, 26, 177 Hawkins Rd, Forest, misd- bond surrender on previous charges

Terena Crimm, 21, 452 Cattle Gap Rd, Forest, misd- general violations

James Terrell Moore, 36, 425 Trenton Rd, Forest, misd- contempt of court

Marissa Ferguson, 21, 1398 Watson Dr, Forest, felony- burglary

William Brent Pinter, 35, 6654 N Hwy 35 N, Forest, misds- DUI-other substance, drugs-possession paraphernalia, failure to show proof liability insurance, resisting arrest

Darius D Grady, 30, 536 Valley View, Philadelphia, misds- no drivers license, failure to show proof liability insurance; hold for other agency

Rodney L Mason, 40, 207 Willis Rd, Philadelphia, misd- suspended drivers license – implied consent; hold for other agency; warrant- contempt of court/failure to pay fines/restitution

Natalie Emmons, 39, 3435 Conehatta Rd, Lake, misd- DUI-other substance

Jermario Walker, 31, 404 Heritage St, Newton, other- contempt of court

Jonathan Devon, 24, 5706 Hwy 35 N, Forest, other- general violations

Linda Ann Williams, 48, 1391 VFW Hillsboro Rd, Forest, misds- larc-all other-under $1000, disturbing the public peace

James Denton, 41, 520 Old Hwy 13 S, Morton, misds- assault-simple, assault-domestic violence