Arrest Report October 18
The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center October 6 - 10. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:
Britton Jeremy Williams, 24, 164 Sloan Hill Rd, Hortense, GA, bond surrender (can’t be released)
Ruth Alexandria Maiden, 36, 105 Union St, Union, possession of alcohol, no proof of liability insurance, possession of paraphenalia
Lino Jesus Dimas Acosta, 24, 1406 22nd Ave, Meridian, possession of controlled substance
Juan Pablo Santiz, 24, 126 Dummy Line Rd, Morton, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license, possession of beer in a dry county, on hold, release hold
William Hughlett, 33, 293 Hwy 487 W, Carthage, serve 2 days
Kolton Henry Drury, 22, 3012 14th Pl, Meridian, DUI other, driving on the wrong side of the road, no insurance
Christy Frith, 38, 4930 Ringo Rd, Forest, disturbing the peace, hold
Eric Shoemaker, 33, 67 SCR 503 N, Morton, DUI 1st
Lazavius D. Lyles, 22, 946 S Main, Forest, possession of marijuana
Lee Earl Broodus, 37, 6 Roscoe Owens Dr, Mt Olive, disorderly conduct, failure to comply, possession of marijuana
Regina Hacker, 40, 239 Burks Rd, Forest, hold for drug court
Darius Jones, 31, West Point, possession of spice
Marco A. Watts, 36, 745 Jack Lee Dr, Forest, hold for Morton PD
Devon J. Donald, 25, 114 Mingo Pl, Brandon, on hold
Silver Simon-Jones, 20, 3857 Hwy 43 N, Brandon, on hold
Jazlyn R. Lindsey, 21, 112 Lindsey Rd, Morton, on hold
Jeremy T. Harris, 22, 1378 E 7th St, Forest, disturbance of a family
James A. Griffin, 40, 1456 Russell Rd, Forest, probation violation- 4 days
Pascual Gasper Jimenez, 61, 214 S 3rd Ave, Forest, DUI 1st, open container
Robert Edward, Jr., 51, 111 Battle Rd, Forest, disturbance of a family
Johnny Lee Johnson, 62, 937 New Mt Calvary Rd, Lake, public drunk
Brittany Barnes, 30, 155 Yount Rd, Trailer #2, Morton, grand larceny
Anthony Earl Norris, 51, 202 Old Hwy 35 S, Forest, contempt of court, failure to appear
Nicholes Minton, 27, 393 Nolan Measels Rd, Lena, disturbing the peace
Ricky Lynn Porter, 54, 2804 N Brittan Rd, Frum, TX, hold for Texas
Mandy Hissenbotham, 37, 437 Cannon Dr, Brandon, grand larceny