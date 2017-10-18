Arrest Report October 18

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center October 6 - 10. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:

Britton Jeremy Williams, 24, 164 Sloan Hill Rd, Hortense, GA, bond surrender (can’t be released)

Ruth Alexandria Maiden, 36, 105 Union St, Union, possession of alcohol, no proof of liability insurance, possession of paraphenalia

Lino Jesus Dimas Acosta, 24, 1406 22nd Ave, Meridian, possession of controlled substance

Juan Pablo Santiz, 24, 126 Dummy Line Rd, Morton, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license, possession of beer in a dry county, on hold, release hold

William Hughlett, 33, 293 Hwy 487 W, Carthage, serve 2 days

Kolton Henry Drury, 22, 3012 14th Pl, Meridian, DUI other, driving on the wrong side of the road, no insurance

Christy Frith, 38, 4930 Ringo Rd, Forest, disturbing the peace, hold

Eric Shoemaker, 33, 67 SCR 503 N, Morton, DUI 1st

Lazavius D. Lyles, 22, 946 S Main, Forest, possession of marijuana

Lee Earl Broodus, 37, 6 Roscoe Owens Dr, Mt Olive, disorderly conduct, failure to comply, possession of marijuana

Regina Hacker, 40, 239 Burks Rd, Forest, hold for drug court

Darius Jones, 31, West Point, possession of spice

Marco A. Watts, 36, 745 Jack Lee Dr, Forest, hold for Morton PD

Devon J. Donald, 25, 114 Mingo Pl, Brandon, on hold

Silver Simon-Jones, 20, 3857 Hwy 43 N, Brandon, on hold

Jazlyn R. Lindsey, 21, 112 Lindsey Rd, Morton, on hold

Jeremy T. Harris, 22, 1378 E 7th St, Forest, disturbance of a family

James A. Griffin, 40, 1456 Russell Rd, Forest, probation violation- 4 days

Pascual Gasper Jimenez, 61, 214 S 3rd Ave, Forest, DUI 1st, open container

Robert Edward, Jr., 51, 111 Battle Rd, Forest, disturbance of a family

Johnny Lee Johnson, 62, 937 New Mt Calvary Rd, Lake, public drunk

Brittany Barnes, 30, 155 Yount Rd, Trailer #2, Morton, grand larceny

Anthony Earl Norris, 51, 202 Old Hwy 35 S, Forest, contempt of court, failure to appear

Nicholes Minton, 27, 393 Nolan Measels Rd, Lena, disturbing the peace

Ricky Lynn Porter, 54, 2804 N Brittan Rd, Frum, TX, hold for Texas

Mandy Hissenbotham, 37, 437 Cannon Dr, Brandon, grand larceny