Forest News

Happy Birthday:

Dec. 27: Andy Stevens, Betty McDill, Scottie Ball, Margaret Thompson, Michael Harris, Wyatt Gerald, Diane Logan, Jane Risher, Charles Derschuck, Patty Reynolds, Pat Rogers, Robin Aultman, T. W. Warren

Dec. 28: Ronny Park, Vickie Huff, Libby Jo Mitchell Henkin, Diane O'Bannon Smith, Paula Baker, Debbie Bishop Agnese, Sloane Fortinberry, Andy Sistrunk, Ruby Lott Meadows, Jim Ros

Dec. 29 Bill Fortinberry, Bill Huff, Jr., Cindy Chancellor, Merle Graham, Melba Shaw, Gene McGee, Josh Williams, Oliver B. Triplett IV, Jeanie Tip Jacob, Harris Parkman

Dec. 30 Mindy Carr, Mark Allen Coates, Robin Epting, Linda Jones, Robert Keenum, Doug Nabors

Jan 1 Jean McCraney, Melinda Farmer, W.M. Walker, Phil Harrison, Carmen Malone, Mary Beth Thomas, David Carr, Stacie Wall McWilliams, Willard S. Mc Donald, Tommy Brown, Sunum Henderson, Jane Walls, David Thash, Joan Shepherd

Jan 2 Chester Clair, Sarah Lewis, Lisa Moss, John Johnson, Juanita Ferguson, Oscar Trest, Jr., Bettye Smythe McClendon, Pat Hydrick, Judy Hurtt, Chip Wade, Megan Slay

In mid December Sharon, Jimmy, and Abby Hollingsworth hosted their annual Christmas Cookie Decorating Party for their family. All the kids decorated cookies that Sharon and Abby had made for them. Those attending were Ray and Bobbie Ezelle, Troy and Anita Nettles, Jessica and Jacob Lee, Gage, Rainey Grace, and Gabriella, Dr. Ashley and Wes Harrison and Benjamin, Kristen Grace and Andrew Lee, Merri and Alan Ezelle, Madeline and Ethan. What fond holiday memories to pass through the generations!

Marianna Breland of New York City flew in to Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday to spend the holiday week with her parents, Allen and Mitzi Breland.

So sorry to learn the news of Martha Noble Lee Hassel’s stroke on the Sunday before Christmas week in Laurel. She has been in ICU at St. Dominics Hospital in Jackson, and had a second surgery last Tuesday. Please keep Martha Noble, John and the entire family in your prayers. (You can follow her progress through Caringbridge.)

Linda Carr of Monroe, Louisiana, was a weekend guest in the home of her aunt, Kitty Colbert. They were joined by Dan Colbert of Jackson.

Dianne and Gene Walker spent several days last week in the Cofer family’s home in Homewood, Alabama.

Thankful that Woods Ormond McKibbens is okay, though sore, following a terrible wreck in Birmingham, Alabama, during rush hour traffic the Monday before Christmas. His car was hit from the side and flipped. With the help of numerous good Samaritans, Woods was able to crawl through the passenger window of the ‘totaled’ car, to safety. He, Virginia and daughter, Anne Grace, were still able to spend Christmas in Black Mountain, North Carolina, joining his parents, Ben and Loren McKibbens, and siblings, Kib and Anna Laurie McKibbens of Tuscaloosa, Missy and daughter, Loren Jane Roper of Mountain Brook, Alabama, and Merridy and Terry Sims and their four sons, Steele, Spence, Trice and John Tyke Sims, all of Point Clear. Also joining the family on the holiday weekend were Terry’s mom, Judy Sims of Point Clear, Alabama, and Rhett Mitchell of Biloxi and Forest.

Georgie McMullan of Hattiesburg arrived Saturday for a weekend visit in the home of Dink and Edna Gibson. That evening they enjoyed a performance in Jackson of the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah, presented by the Mississippi Chorus of which son, Michael is a member. Michael was a vocalist as well at the master of ceremonies. Georgie returned home on Monday.

Zoe Brumfield recently played her clarinet, Irish whistle and Scottish bagpipes at two Christmas services in Yazoo County, followed by playing the bagpipes for the Wreaths Across America event, held at the Mississippi Veterans Cemetery in Newton on December 16th. Zoe and husband Robin hosted the family and extended family for an early Christmas celebration on December 23rd at their home, after welcoming home their younger son, Michael, who is on break from graduate school in Virginia.

Music students of Irene Martin and Emily Baker were presented in a Christmas recital Tuesday night, at New Liberty Baptist Church, Morton. Piano performances were by Khaleb, Innaius and Adam Shepard, Brooklyn Chisolm, Samantha Gardner, Cali Tillman, Sam Bradshaw, Destiny Phillips, Brynnley and Kylie Powell, Calei Gilstrap, Gage Lee, Aleyna Ivy, Lillie Bradshaw and Brayden and Blake Hines. Lillie Bradshaw played a violin solo accompanied by Blake Hines and Ethan Powell, cellist, was accompanied by his mother, Kisty Powell. Following the recital, a delicious assortment of finger foods and fun fellowship were enjoyed by all.

Thanks to those who took time from their busy schedules to share news! Please send us your Christmas and New Years’ happenings. It is so easy to email us your news! For your convenience, we are still using the email address maybethmo@aol.com, solely for column news. Best wishes for this holiday season, and Happy New Year to you all!