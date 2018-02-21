Forest News

Happy Birthday:

Feb 28 Dot Townsend, Haywood Reeves, Steven Gaddis, Chuck Hollingsworth, Janice Fortenberry, Ray Thompson, Jr.

March 1: Pam Smith, Frances B. Kieronski, Otis Johnson, Marcia Huff, Annette Brignac Veazey, C. H. Watkins, D. C. Smith, Steve Wilbourne, Steve Brown, Brandon Lee Baker, Colette Halford

March 2: Neal McRainey, Allen Sparks, Mark Upton, Joey McCann, Angela Cole, John A. Park, Jr., Nora Harrison, Bryan Cook, Coty Cox, James Halford, Roger Walters, Austin Coward

March 3: Eve McNeil, Ronnie Rawson, Carol Palmer Threadgill, Sylvia Tucker, Cheryle Warren, Matthew Parks, Sylvia Smith, Tommy Smith, Lucretia Gaddis

March 4: Dennis Eure, Jr., Sonya Weems, Woody Strode, Melissa Barnes

March 5: Rene’ Case, Carl Henderson, Judy Atkison, Patsy McDill, Melissa Harrell, Nicholas Brown, Bridget Clark, Stuart Andrew Blackwell, Jessie Lee Fitzhugh, Luke Elliot Ueltschey

March 6: June Ivy, Corrie Ann Hollingsworth, Margo Marveggio, Kerri Ashland Knox, Marshall Wallace, Hannah Claire Gay

Dr. Jimmy Hollingsworth was named the 2018 Dental Alumni of the year by the UMMC School of Dentistry. He was selected by the Dental Alumni Board. Dr. Hollingsworth was recognized at the annual Dental Alumni and Friends Dinner held at the Fairview Inn in Jackson. His class was also recognized on the 25th anniversary of graduating from dental school. Celebrating the evening with Jimmy were his wife, Sharon and daughter Abby, Ted and Tami Hollingsworth, Anita Nettles, Ronnie and Peggy Harvey.

Rhett Mitchell was in Forest last week for the celebration of Ozella Weems 100th Birthday. Sending a special shout out on this festive occasion!

Martha Noble Lee Hassell is showing improvement now that she has settled in at the Jones County Rest Home in Laurel. She is enjoying company now, which is another good sign.

Readers who have kept up through the years with the Scott County Junior Miss program, now called Distinguished Young Woman, will be interested in knowing that Lori Redd Miller is returning to cohost this year’s program which is being held Saturday, February 24th. Lori’s sister Kim Redd Fowler will attend to play the piano for Lori to sing. Both Lori and Kim were Scott County’s Junior Miss and are the only sisters in the 52 years of the program to win the title. Kim hosted the program last year.

A large number of Scott County people have had a special reason to attend the outstanding musical movie Forever My Girl which is now playing in theaters in Jackson, Pearl, Madison and Meridian and other theaters throughout the country. 1994 Forest High School graduate Stacey Lee Boyett’s husband Brett Boyett wrote and cowrote for the movie several of the moving songs. Near the end of the movie, Stacey is on the big screen as a backup singer with the star of the movie. Stacey and Brett are listed several times in the credits at the end of the movie. Stacey is the daughter of Angela Crimm of Forest and Jack Lee of Pearl. Many people who have seen the movie are raving about the beautiful wholesome story and the wonderful music. We are so proud of hometown girl Stacey and her husband Brett Boyett. We encourage all our readers to keep Forest in mind as they see the movie.

Congratulations to Dianne McLaurin and her staff at the Forest Public Library for being selected as the Best Branch Library in the central MS area. Their recent activity of “Surround the Library with Love” was a great success.

Surely ready for this flu season to be behind us, so that more will be out and about. Stay well!