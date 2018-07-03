Forest News

Happy Birthday:

March 14: John Tyree, Jr., Randy Woods, W. A. Pogue, Catherine Huckabey, Leiah Gilbert Bridges, Roger McDaniel, James Gibbs.

March 15: Sheila Rushing, John Allen Roby, Shawn Gunderson, Charles Rogellio, Jr., Jonathon Huff, Anna Gaddis

March 16 Shannon Burns, Jimmy McGee, Judy Jones, Sue Tullos, Jan Weems Campbell, Denise Boutwell, Bill Haralson

March 17 Helen B. Fortenberry, David Gaddis, Gale Graham, Kenneth Hamm, Jimmie Nell Rawson, Rusty Charles Russell, Richard Wilkerson, Clayton Lott, Daniel Dilley, Roland Simmons, Alan Parkes, Jenna M. Murphy, Roger Decatur Tadlock

March 18 Audrey Thrash, Stevie Stevens, Verda Harrison, Lea Ann Wright Craig, Joe C. Bradford, Jr., Cindy Watkins, Joyce Harrison, Peggy Shields, William Harrell, Meredith Dickson, Chase Gaddis, Adam Austin

March 19 Mary N. Wilkerson Jones, Joe Lee Tadlock, Randy Dilley. Nancy Dearman Lee, Kevin Everett, Deborah Lee Coker, Scott Stewart, Melanie Pierce Austin, Samatha Elizabeth Smith, Lynn Walls Fountain, Audrey Lynn Smith, Jason Ainsworth, Cher Nixon Tadlock

March 20 Kim Sessums, Margie Chambers, Frank Sturrup, George Gordon, Tommy Hannah, Jeff Federick, Vanessa Culliver, Gray Prewitt, Lisa Hollingsworth, Luke Andrew Reynolds, Miriam Clarke

Congratulations are in order for Jonas Wilson of Reston, Virginia who has been awarded a $150,000 pre-med scholarship to Millsaps College in Jackson. Jonas is the proud grandson of Forest native, Warren Jones, who was a Forest High School graduate in the Class of 1960. Jonas is also the great-grandson of the late Dr. Warren and Grace Jones, well known long time Forest residents. Jonas is the nephew of another longtime Forest resident, Mark Jones. Jonas will be a fifth generation of the Jones family to attend Millsaps.

Last week Kathy Greener Brown of Colorado Springs, Colorado, enjoyed visiting with many old Forest friends and made a surprise visit to her delighted aunt, Betty Culpepper. Kathy attended the Bank of Forest’s very popular and well attended annual Chili Day.

Former Forest resident Roseann Lynn had a wonderful surprise last week......Hugh and Medero Carr were visiting in nearby Waynesville, North Carolina, and called her to join them for lunch in Asheville’s popular Biltmore Village. The trio did a lot of reminiscing about friends, family and their fun days relating to Forest High School.

Really saddened to learn about the closing of Burns’ Clothing Store in Forest, after several generations of service to the community. The store will permanently close in April. Margaret and Tom, your presence on the Square will certainly be missed. We look forward to continue reading about even more of your exciting travels — and certainly are eager to learn all about that grand baby arriving next month!

Elizabeth Ann Lovett and Beverly Rhodes enjoyed a trip to New Stage to see “Silent Sky,” the fascinating story of Henrietta Leavitt. She was an astronomer in the early 20th century, when very few women worked outside the home, much less succeeding in the field of astronomy.

Thank you for your news!! Please continue to send Forest related news items to our email address, maybethmo@aol.com. We want to hear from you!