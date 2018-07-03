The Message

God In Us

If we are up to date with what is happening in our country and in the world, we are aware of the little presence of God in the mentality of political leaders. They do not realize that our Lord has honored us from the creation, and we do not realize it. God gave us dominion over inferior creatures (Genesis 1:27-28) but few understand that that dominion does not mean extermination.

The ignorance of the conservation of the environment for many years has caused the extermination of many species and the alteration of the average temperature of the planet because of pollution. We have placed money and profits above the creation.

There is arrogance and ignorance of leaders about what scientists say about global warming. This arrogance of not respecting or caring for the environment entails a lack of respect for different cultures. They are ignoring God who has presence and a spiritual image within each one.

That spiritual image implies knowing that we were made from the dust of the earth and to that dust we all have to return one day. It is an image of God hidden in us that should impel us to always give thanks and all glory to Him. Pride and arrogance causes many leaders to become fatuous; forgetting our creator completely. This group forgets or does not realize that Christ, the Son of God, has shown us a path that is opposite to what many leaders point out. They ignore that Jesus bequeathed us the Holy Spirit.

God in us is something fully spiritual, and we should not personify it with a temporal body like ours. The only exception to this meaning is Jesus Christ because He is the Son of God. God himself incarnated is the greatest favor made to mankind.

Jesus is the example to follow for each one of us. His wisdom inspired the writing of the Gospels, which we obey until we reach our final destination, thanks to his mercy. God is worthy of all praise and all Christian leaders have a duty to follow the teachings given to us in the Scriptures.

Arrogance and verbal aggression are signs of spiritual weakness and a lack of emotional stability of someone who should have clear positive goals according to the principles of the Gospel.

“When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place, what is man that you are mindful of him, and the son of man that you care for him? (Psalm 8:3-4)

“The Lord is a stronghold for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble. And those who know your name put their trust in you, for you, O Lord, have not forsaken those who seek you.” (Psalm 9:9-10 ESV)