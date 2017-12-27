Morton News

Announcements: Central MS Regional Library Systems local (Scott County) libraries will resume regular library hours on Wednesday, December 27, 2017. following holiday closures on Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26, and will be closed on New Years Day, Monday, January 1, 2018 with hours resuming on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Orientation/Registration for classes at East Central community college will be held in the Vickers Fine arts Center on campus on January 4, 2018 beginning at 9 a. m. Spring classes begin on January 8, 2018.

Congratulations to: Sylvia Howell Krebs on being named an Honorable Mention for the Women’s All-Time basketball roster enshrined in the Bicentenial MS History Museum. A graduate of Forest High School, she was an outstanding member of the Forest Lady Bearcats in the early fifties. Her book “81 Straight” commemorates the team compiling a record of 150 wins and 14 losses over a four-year period. That record culminated in an 81-game winning streak.

To: Victoria Vivians, graduate of Scott Central High School, who along with her senior team members on the MSU Lady Bulldogs having played in their 100th college game during the defeat of Maine.

To: Brenda Mitchell on winning the Grand Prize of $500. during the Morton Chamber of Commerce Christmas Tour of Businesses Bingo drawing. Anita Johnson was the winner of the Second Grand Prize of $250.

To: MHS December “Students of the Month”, Caitlyn Renfroe amd James Franklin Johnson. Also to Caitlyn Renfroe and Luis Hernandez on winning the “November Perfect Attendance” drawing award of $10. gift cards.

To: Coach Rob Knight on being chosen MHS “December Teacher of the Month”.

Prayers and concern for: Mark Deering and continued concern for Carolyn McGee, Dale and Peggy Risher and Lonnie Stevens. Also for those impacted by the two transportation disasters in Washington state and Mexico.

Sympathy to the families of: Dr. Dorothy Ann Twiss, Shirley L. Hart, Emma Jean Williams Prestage and Hazel Bradshaw.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: Due to the early deadline for news, there isn’t very much to report. Knowing that there are many who have come “home” for family visits or will be traveling for the celebration of the Holidays article will just include a sincere prayer for “Travel Blessings”. Also, a time to wish you a New Year filled with God’s richest blessings.