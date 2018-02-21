Morton News

Announcements: Morton Public Library invites local teens to Teen Craft Night, Thursday, February 22 at 5:00 p.m. Monster Bookmarks will be made during this activity.

Childrens Story Time at the Library featuring Bubbles will be held on Tuesday, February 27 at 10:30 a.m. This activity featuring varied themes is held on Tuesday each morning at the same time for pre-school age children.

We Care Missions Food Distribution is Friday, February 23.

Parent and Child Painting Night will be offered at Excel Learning Center, 383 South Fourth Street, Morton on Tuesday, February 27. Instructor Shelly Bump invites parents/grandparents and children K-5 to use tempera paints to learn cool and warm colors or interesting mixes in the production of a creative piece of art to take home. The fee is $5 for parent and child plus $2 extra for another child in the family. For more information on this activity, time, etc. call Excel,601-732-1800 to register.

Scott County MHV Leader Training, County Council, Fashion Review will be held at the MSU/Scott County Extension Service facility, 230 South Davis Street, Forest on Tuesday, February 27 at 1:30 p.m. Everyone is invited/encouraged to attend.

Congratulations to: Pat Thompson Tadlock, MHS graduate on being featured in the “In the Neighborhood” section of “The Scott County Times” newspaper. The interesting article gave information of her productive careers by using her many talents and hard work.

To: Forest-Scott County Career & Technology Center students representing MHS on being Skills USA District Winners: Garrett Griffin-1st Place in Job Demonstration, Zenteryo Lyles-3rd Place in Prepared Speech and Micah Benford-2nd Place in Extemporaneous Speaking. All 1st Place winners will receive a scholarship of one-half tuition per semester for four semesters at ECCC. These students will all advance to the Skills USA Competition in April.

To: Roosevelt State Park Employee of the Month-January, Dorothy Denton, Clerk. She has enjoyed 21 years of service with the State Park system as an employee of Roosevelt State Park. Personal best wishes and appreciation for her timely assistance on the occasions that use of the park’s facilities were desired.

Prayers and concern for: Bingham Moncrief, Lori Tatum Goldman, Jaunita Garner, Dr. Carol Peebles of Baton Rouge, Louisiana (sister of Sarah Strohm) and continued concern for Bea Phillips, Estell Boxx and Betty Frances Chesnut.

Sympathy to the families of: Pamela Ann Smith, Don Franklin, Wayne Kyzar, Howard L. Sanderson, Mary Nell Stewart Roland, James Lamar Wilkerson, Patsy Lou Ridings Robertson, Rose Killens and Frank Smith.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: More than a hundred family and friends gathered at the Fellowship Hall of Pilgrim Rest Church to honor Mary Helen White on the occasion of her birthday. This much loved local resident has requested that a word of gratitude go out to all attendees, gift bearers, callers and those who sent cards and notes.

Visitors with Harry and Sarah Strohm and extended family recently were his nephew and family, Ben, Stacy and Olivia Strohm of Ocean Springs. While in town they enjoyed attending a Valentine Holiday fellowship at Independence United Methodist Church. Members and guests gathered at Fellowship Hall where a delicious catered meal and a great variety of homemade desserts made the celebration of love a memorable one.