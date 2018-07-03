Morton News

Announcements: We Care Missions Food Distribution dates for March are Friday, March 9 and Friday, March 16 from 10:00 a.m.-12 noon at Fellowship Hall of Morton United Methodist Church, 29 Church Street. Those eligible for the program must have all required documentation with them.

The Morton High School Fifty Year+ Reunion is scheduled for Saturday, April 21st beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Alfreda-Carl Harris Lodge Commons Room of Roosevelt State Park. Those students, faculty, guests who have been out of MHS for 50 years or more should reserve their desired presence by remitting $22 payable to Morton High School Fifty Year Reunion Committee to include the fellowship and steak meal. For more details call 602-732-8944. Send reservations to: Martha J. Rogers, P. O. Box 229, Morton, MS 39117 by April 13, 2018.

The Morton MHV club wishes to express appreciation to the staff of Roosevelt State Park for the use of the Group Camp Kitchen facility and the excellent service and food provided for the annual Friendship Lunch held there.

The third Lenten Lunch for the community will be held at Morton United Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 7 at 12 noon. A speaker with the Youth Mentoring program in local schools will bring the inspirational message. Everyone is invited to enjoy a good meal, fellowship and a timely inspiring program.

The public is invited to view the beautiful quilts created by the Norris Homemakers to be exhibited at the MS Care Center of Morton on Thursday, March 8 at 2:00 p.m. This is an annual event and many of the quilted items produced by the club members throughout the year are donated to various projects such as to patients at Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital.

Congratulations to: Vernon Crotwell upon his retirement as a member of the board of Trustees at East Central Community College following 35 years of service. Representing Scott County, he is an alumni of ECCC and a successful former teacher, coach and businessman in the area prior to his retirement.

To: John Johnson on his selection to serve on the Board of Trustees at East Central Community College representing Scott County. He is an alumni of ECCC and has been a respected educator in public schools in Madison County, Jackson and Warren County prior to serving as principal of Morton Elementary School, 2000-2013.

To: Mitchell Storm of Madison, now a member of the MSU men’s basketball team, on being named to the SEC Men’s Basketball Service Team. He represents his university as an SEC Men’s Basketball Leadership Council representative and is a member of the student- athlete advisory committee (SAAC).

He served on a missions team to Haiti where he worked in an orphanage, taught English classes, and built desks for a local school. He also, participates in Walk to School Day where students walk elementary children to schools in the morning and works in a food bank providing food to the homeless. He is the son of John and Natacia Neal Storm and the grandson Shelba and Bob Breedlove.

To: Shirley Sawyer and Kathy Warren for representing Scott County MHV Council at The MHV Midwinter Conference, hosting legislators 2018. Shirley is MHV State Council secretary and Kathy is a MHV Junior Director.

Prayers and concern for: Jimmy Lane Cooper, Hubert Ingram (uncle of Lynda Harvey), Mark Barnes and his stepson Daniel Tyson, Patsy Stewart, the student who attends Richland High School-wounded, those impacted by the storms on both the West and East coasts and continued concern for Kelly Langford, Derick Hudson, Jennie Ruth Patrick and military and first responder members.

Sympathy to the families of: Michael Burnham Vinson, Allan Mapp (Forest native), Helen Lee, Lucille Latham and Stella Mae Morgan.

Travelin’, visitin’ and such: (correction-representatives of Smith County were omitted from the report on the MHV Sub-District/Five County meeting held at the Morton Activities Center)

Morton MHV Club members and guests enjoyed their annual Friendship Lunch with decorations commemorating friendship through the use of greeting cards, of all types, sent and received through the years and fresh seasonal bedding plant flowers. Bro. Marty Wilson provided an inspiring devotion, blessing and entertainment with his vocal solos and guitar numbers for attendees.

Fellowship, a good meal and beautiful weather enhanced the outing. Those present were: Beverly Clark, Vernon and Linda Crotwell, Myra Davis, Toney Hollingshead, Dianne Kirk, Steve and Mae Lee, John Wesley and Jennie Ruth Patrick, Melvin and Frisky Roland, Carol Thompson, Kathy Warren, Helen Watkins and Bro. Marty Wilson.

Annie Strohm of Cape Coral, Florida and her friend Nicholas Freas of Atlanta, Georgia were visitors in the home of her parents, Harry and Sarah Strohm and other family members.

Those Morton MHV club Members attending February Leader Training were: Shelly Bump, Betsy Comfort, Bobbie Hodges, Dianne Kirk, Mae Lee, Ann Rector, Frisky Roland and Helen Watkins. Judith Gatewood of the Harperville MHV club presented an inspiring devotion and Darlene Jardee with the MS Department of Rehabilitation was the speaker and gave a most informative program on the many services provided by the Department. The annual Fashion Review was also part of the program for the day. Betsy, Frisky and Helen enjoyed their monthly “Dutch Lunch” at Wendy’s prior to the meeting.

Sittin’ and thinkin’: A fitting tribute to the life of A. M. “Buddy” Lovett was dedicated last Friday when, at his final request, former members of his choirs (chancel and youth) directed by him during his 35 year career as director of music at Morton United Methodist Church gathered to sing some of his favorite hymns during his Celebration of Life funeral service. Some came from afar and others who still live in the area felt honored and privileged to be part of this farewell to a much loved family member, classmate, friend and mentor.