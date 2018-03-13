Morton News

Announcements: The second We Care Missions Food Distribution will be held on Friday, March 16 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at the Fellowship Hall of Morton United Methodist Church, 29 church Street.

The following children/youth activities at Morton Public Library through March are: Tuesday, March 13 at 10:30 a.m.-Story Time (K-6) Rock Painting; Thursday, March 15 (Teen Craft) at 5 p.m.- (Pop Sickle Stick Houses); Tuesdays March 20 & 27 at 10:30 a.m. (Pre K)- Horses-Eric Carle (20th) and Bears (27th).

The 4-H Talent Show and Fashion Review contest will be held at the Scott County Extension facility, 230 South Davis Street, Forest on March 29, 6 p.m.. Clover bud (ages 5-7), Jr. 4-H members (8-13) and Sr. Members (14-18) will have an opportunity to model garments purchased/selected or constructed by the model. Descriptions of the garments must be submitted by March 22. Forms may be picked up at the office. The Talent Show will follow the Fashion Review. Winners ages 8-18 will be eligible to advance to the District Project Achievement Day contest at 4-H Congress. For more details call 601-469-4241.

MHV Club members are reminded that Cultural Arts Exhibits to be judged (criteria sheets available at the office) are due in the Extension office on Monday, March 26th between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The exhibits will be on display on Tuesday, March 27 prior to the 1:30 p.m. Leader Training meeting. Everyone is invited to the meeting and to view the exhibits.

A word of appreciation goes out to the students of Creighton College, Omaha, Nebraska for their outstanding work in the community during their spring break. They assisted Excel Learning Center with a variety of duties on projects in the schools and other volunteer efforts. The students are: Catherine LaRosa, Jack Buda, Savannah Oliver, Aaron Maan, Margo Scott, Mason Halousha, Allie Jones and Oliver Lutz.

Congratulations to: Those outstanding employees of Scott Regional Hospital on the honors received during the Milestone Ceremony and Reception held recently: Nahid Islam M.D. recognized for her dedication to the hospital patients and community; inducted into the Hall of fame-Charles Bobbit and Doyee Pool; Brian Wright named Employee Partner of the Year and those receiving service pins are: 20 years-Monica Herrington; 15 Years-Lynn Renfroe and Lanay Russum; 10 Years-Amanda Goss, Jeannine Cook, Lorna Barney, Kelly Bang and Tina Wellerman; 5 Years-Carrie Patrick, Carolyn Trippe, Brriget Jeffcoats and Shanna Keyes. This columnits wishes to extend personal words of appreciation to each of these and all other hospital staff for providing excellent devoted care to all patients and their families when using the facility.

To: Abigail Sara Baggett on being crowned Miss Morton 2018 at the recent scholarship pageant held at Livingston Center-Roosevelt State Park.

To: Those Scott county MHV Club members receiving ribbon awards at the annual MHV Fashion Review held during the February Leader Training meeting. All models wore garments in the purchased/selected category. Winners of Blue/Sweepstakes Ribbons were: Ester Perry (Cluster Club)-Dressy/Semi-Formal category, Frisky Roland (Morton MHV Club)- same category; Ann Rector (Morton Club)-Sportswear category and Diane Kirk (Morton Club)-Suit category. Winners are eligible to advance to the Capital area meeting.

To: Doris Mowery on the celebration of her 92nd Birthday anniversary. This delightful lady is proud to enjoy every day as though it is a very special one and we wish her many more.

To: Victoria Vivians, member of MSU Women’s Basketball Team for the last four years on being named a USA Today First Team All American. Her many other honors include being awarded the Gillom Trophy for the best woman athlete in Mississippi for the fourth time, the only individual to accomplish this since the award has been given.

Prayers and concern for: Lamar Kilpatrick (father of Lisa Alford), Henry O’Cain former Morton resident, Dr. Howard Clark, and continued concern for Kelly Langford, Jennie Ruth Patrick, Derick Hudson, Patsy Stuart (not Stewart as published last week) and Dr. Carol Peebles (sister of Sarah Strohm.)

Sympathy to the families of: Jean Latham Kirby, Rebecca Bennett, Robert “Buddy” May, Pearl Dunnaway, Elmer Lee Busby and Kenneth Neal “Red” Clements.

Travelin, visitin’ and such: A large gathering was held at the home of Ann Rector in Morton on March 10th in honor of her sister, Doris Mowery on the occasion of her 92nd Birthday Anniversary (birth date 3/12). This “Mini” Family Reunion brought together another sister, Iva Dee Bondurant (102 in May), cousiins, Nancy Hollingsworth of Conehatta, Martha Graham of Forest, Judy Leigh of Philadelphia, Lynda Sue Fairley of Pontotoc, John Thomas, Lisa and Ana Bondurant of Madison and Ricky Rector of Petal.

The Stancil Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church of Morton reports enjoying a “Dutch Treat-Tea” outing at High Biscuit recently. Those present were: Sunday School teachers Judy Lewis and Randy Rogers and members, Betsy Comfort, Ella Louise Goldsby, Alice Harris, Bobbie Hodges, Iola Johnson, Edith Stacy and Judy Stegall.