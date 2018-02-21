Pleasant Hill News

Hopelessness

Announcements: Mississippi State University Extension in Scott County, Scott Regional Hospital and Morton Healthy Home Committee are teaming up to present Walk-a-Weigh Health Control Program. For more information contact Morton Chamber of Commerce at 601-732-6135.

Bettye Mae Jack Middle School Black History Program will be Friday, February 23, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

Pleasant Hill M.B. Church will celebrate their Pastor’s and first lady 2nd year anniversary on March 18, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Walter Patrick will be the guest speaker.

Scott County Missionary Baptist District Association will host their Annual Deacon’s Wives & Widows Red and White Ball on February 24, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $10.

On Saturday February 17, 2018 members of the Pleasant Hill M.B. Church traveled to Lauderdale, Ms. to Mt. Olive M.B Church to hear their pastor bring the morning devotional message. Scripture Isaiah 3:61 with the subject “This is the day.”

Prayers For: Our neighbors who continue to face health challenges. Sympathy, Love and Understanding to the families of John Brewer.

Our morning message was brought by Rev. Johnny Qualls his scripture Matthew 15:21-28. With the subject; “Praying when it’s tough to pray.”

Food For Thought: Hopelessness. We can see it in the faces of so many people. Maybe we see it in our own face when we look in the mirror. Most of the time when we are facing a crisis and all the facts say that it’s all over, we feel like we might as well give up.

There are times when a situation has gone on so long we grow weary and no longer see any reason to be hopeful. Well, if this describes you, there’s good news. There is always hope with God. Even when the circumstances say otherwise, you can hope against hope, because God can and does work miracles. The situation may be beyond the help of man, but God is our hope and He is always working on our behalf.