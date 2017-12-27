Ringgold News

Getting ready for New Year’s Day

It’s almost here! Happy New Year! We have been told to be sure not to eat rich foods on this holiday as it will bring us “bad luck”. We are supposed to eat Black Eyed Peas, cabbage, collards, hog jowl and old fashioned cornbread. (Jiffy mix bread will do no good)

The reasons we are to eat all these “soul foods” go like this. “They are supposed to bring us “good luck”.

Most Southerners will tell you this dates back to the Civil War. Union Soldiers were told not to eat peas. When General Sherman’s Army made raids for foods they left behind the peas and salt pork. The Southern troops considered it luck to have these items and this meant survival through the hard winter’s.

“Hog jowl is said to ensure health, prosperity and progress. It is similar to thick bacon. Pigs can turn their head to look back without turning it completely around. It is believed that pigs are always looking to the future.”

Collards greens and cabbage both represent “green money”. Cornbread represented “pocket money” or “spending money.” Southern tradition say’s “each bite” of this grass is worth $1,000 in the upcoming year.”

Although I like these foods, I very seldom follow this tradition. I don’t believe in “luck.” I believe when good things come to us, it is from God!

“I wanted to go jogging — But, Proverbs 28:1 Says, The wicked run when no one is chasing them. So, that’s that.”

I got my call from the IRS, again, this past week! The area code was 202. This was a red flag not to answer so it went to answering device. Stated “If I didn’t call their number immediately I would be in serious danger! I had to laugh as it was in the reverse. If I called that number I would be in serious danger! Caller I.D. Is worth the small charge by ATT.

Prayer needs: Connie Harris, Leon Thrash and Janice Wooten. Sincere sympathy to the families of Wayland Webb, Jr., Hazel Bradshaw and Harold Dennis in their loss.

God’s Plan For Aging — “Most Seniors never get enough exercise. In His infinite wisdom, God decreed that Seniors become forgetful so they would have to search for their glasses, keys and other things, thus doing more walking! Then God saw there was another need — in His infinite wisdom He made Seniors lose coordination so they would drop things, requiring them to bend, reach and stretch. God looked down and saw that it was good! Then God considered the function of the bladder and decided Seniors would have more calls of nature requiring more trips to the bathroom. This would provide more exercise. Then God looked down and saw this was good! So, if you find as you age, you are getting up and down more, remember it’s God will. It is in your best interest, even though you mutter under your breath!”

I am proud of my daughter, Janet, and husband, Harry Culpepper, in purchasing and bringing back to life the former “Great M” store building. If buildings could talk, what a story it would tell! This was only place our parents could find the necessities, shoes and under clothes, we needed to go to school. Janet is a Realtor/Broker and works with Triplet Real Estate. She and her staff will soon be able to get settled in, thanks to the work of Bill Blossom and his crew!

My prayer is, that with the coming New Year, 2018, that we have peace, good health and happiness! This doesn’t just happen, it depends on us to see it that happens! May God Bless!