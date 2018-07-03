Slaughter Library/Legacy Foundation

Slaughter Library Relay for Life team prepares for April 27th event

Our prayers are with the family of Mr. Bobby Glenn “Bob” Jones, Sr., who passed February 22nd at St Dominic Hospital in Jackson. A beautiful memorial celebration was held Sunday, March 4th at Galilee Baptist Church. Mr. Jones, a retired UPS driver (with a 25 year no-accident record), was former president of the SHES Alumni Organization and an Air Force veteran. Rev. Lee Crosby officiated and delivered the eulogy and Linda Craig was the mistress of order. His UPS truck, loaded with flowers, was present to participate in the farewell. We will miss Mr. Jones who was a wonderful person and a dynamic cook. Our prayers are with his family, especially his wife, children, and siblings. Please continue to remember them in your prayers.

Please continue to remember our readers who are facing health challenges and are under the weather.

The Scott County Relay for Life is scheduled for Friday, April 27th at Gaddis Park. Slaughter Library Relay for Life Team (SLRFL) is sponsoring its annual Coke Sale this month. Please contact Team Members for information. Drinks will be picked up Monday, March 26th at Slaughter Library. Members, with their years of participation, to contact include: Original (20 years) Sheila Youngblood Brown, Amos Holifield, Constance Harvey, Betty Jones, and Team Captain Cynthia Melton; 19 years Barbara Ormond; 18 years Becky Gray, Brenda Jones, Vincent Jones, and Chineta Perry; 17 years Mary Johnson; 16 years Faye Buckley and Tillis Kincaid; 15 years Shirley Kincaid; 11 years Kim Reed; 10 years Deloise Darby, Carolyn Macon, Kathern Qualls and Connie Stewart. Special thanks to our team members for their dedication and hard work over the years and we applaud them. We also appreciate the support of the community over the past 20 years. Thank you for your continued support and prayers.

We enjoyed Union Grove M. B. Church family Black History Program last week where youth shared their talents. Young members participated in a praise dance, choir and musical selections, dramatic presentations, and other expressions of talent. Mrs. Rita Parker reminded them of motherly love when she performed Shirley Caesar’s rendition of “Nine Months I carried you and no charge.” It was a beautiful event which illustrated the many talents of our young children and future leaders! Mrs. Tracy Gray was the mistress of order. Rev. Rochelle Wright is the pastor.

New Bethel M. B. Church’s Usher Day Celebration was great! Rev. Perry Fletcher, Pastor of Greater New Friendship M. B. Church in Brandon, was the guest speaker and he was introduced by his wife, Mrs. Monya Fletcher. Mrs. Myrtle Clark was the program guide and other program participants included Rev. James Clark, Usher President Oreadus Wash, and Ushers Thomas Smith, Mrs. Irene Lyles, Jason Smith, Clark Jackson and Mrs. Dorothy Smith. Zachary Smith and the Greater New Friendship M. B. Church Choir were also participants. His message was most inspirational and thought-provoking. Congratulations to the New Bethel M. B. Church Ushers for a most enjoyable program and delicious lunch.

Iona Prep students participated in Legacy’s first Saturday Enhancement session held at the Slaughter Library March 3rd. Serving as adult leaders were Henry and Shirley Slaughter, Constance Slaughter Harvey, Rev. and Mrs. Charles (Ester) Watkins, Rex Watts and Rashun Towner. Towner addressed the youth and shared his experiences as one of Legacy’s graduate enhancement students and reported he was now working as a surgical technician. He expressed appreciation to the staff and especially Mrs. Francis Richmond Page. Participating in the session were Jamerius Wash, Shaniya Brown, Ariel Smith, Alexia Garcia, Jikierra Griffin, Tierra Marbuary, Akeriya Canady, Omario Walton, Sierra Marbuary, Tyrese Walton, and Mykeria Hayes.

The 25th Anniversary of the Evelyn Gandy Lecture Series was held February 23-24th at the IP in Biloxi where more than 150 female attorneys gathered to participate in the event. Sarah Bailey Thomas is first full-time female official in NFL history. This Referee and Mississippi native, was the Friday night keynote speaker. Her speech was right on time and inspired many of the young attorneys and law students. Constance Slaughter-Harvey was the Carol West Ethics Hour speaker and she, like Sarah Thomas, was introduced by State Treasurer Lynn Finch. Among those participating in this Lecture Series was MCSOL Dean and Forest native, Patricia Watkins Bennett.

Please mark your calendars to attend the Union Grove M. B. Church Usher Day program to be held Sunday, March 25th at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Willie Robinson of Christian Triumph Church will be the speaker.

Happy birthday greetings to March babies born during the second week, namely Christopher Thompson, Christen Thompson, Christy Evans, Mary Lofton and Rena Brown (9), Linda Harvey and Mattie Johnson (11), Ruby Robinson and Miriam Mejia (13), and Beverly Hollingsworth.

Answer to Black History Month Quiz Teaser #2018-4: Attorney R. Jess Brown decided to attend law school at Texas Southern after he was terminated from teaching following his suit with Gladys Noel Bates. Both Brown and Bates sued the city of Jackson for paying African American teachers less than White teachers. Brown later became one of the greatest civil rights attorneys in Mississippi and the nation. He worked with the late W. L. and Olivia Kelley Slaughter and was an advisory board member of the Slaughter Memorial Foundation, Inc. He and their daughter, Constance, worked together on several lawsuits.

Women’s History Month Quiz Teaser #2018-1: Who was the first Mississippi female to become State Treasurer, State Insurance Commissioner, State Public Welfare Commissioner, and MS Lt. Governor?