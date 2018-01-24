City plans to build on achievements of 2017

The new year is well underway and the City of Forest has revved the gears for another year of progress. City officials say they are looking forward to a great start in 2018 following up on the many achievements from 2017.

At the city board meeting earlier this month, Mayor Nancy Chambers said that the city is looking to get off to a great start this year.“We had what we feel was a very successful year in terms of what we were able to accomplish last year,” she said.

The city has put forth a constant effort to improve its appearances according to the mayor. “During 2017 the city has worked hard in developing the appearance of the city, making it more accessible and attractive,” Chambers said. “We have made a consious effort to make our streets’ sidewalks handicap accessible.”

“We have been blessed to have the opportunities and resources to make significant improvements to our streets. We will continue that effort when the needed funds become available,” Chambers said. The Mayor also stated that the city will continue its economic growth and infrastructure improvements.“We want to keep growing and attracting new businesses for our community and grow our local economy,” Chambers said.

City officials will continue to make sure residents are provided for with improved services. “We continue to have a sound financial position and we will always provide the services to our residents at the level and standard of quality that we expect to maintain. “We will diligently seek grants and other funding opportunities, but our sales tax revenue is the foundation of our economy. When everyone shops at home whenever possible, that growth can continue,” Chambers said.

Chambers also said that businesses have come to Forest in the past which has allowed the tax revenue to remain strong. "This year we hope to keep the momentum going."

Improving the appearance of the city, making it more attractive, continuing economic growth, infrastructure improvements, recreational outlets, and improving services for the citizens, “these are just a few of the things we will be looking at this year as new opportunities to unfold,” Chamber said. “The year 2017 has been a great year for the city of Forest and as always we appreciate the opportunity to work to move the city forward.”