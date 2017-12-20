The Mississippi Highway Patrol will kick off the 2017 Christmas Travel Enforcement Period with a safety awareness initiative titled “Making It Home for the Holidays.”

This high visibility safety initiative will run through the end of the year and is designed to ensure safe travel for motorists while also reminding them of their responsibilities during the busy holiday season.

The MHP 2017 Christmas Travel Enforcement Period begins Friday, December 22 at 6 p.m. and will conclude Monday, December 25 at midnight. All available Troopers will be utilized on all state, federal, and interstate systems to combat reckless driving along with speeding and distracted driving issues.

Safety checkpoints will also be conducted throughout the period in order to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers. MHP investigated 141 crashes including 3 fatalities during the 2016 Christmas enforcement period.

If alcohol is included in celebrations, MHP urges motorists to designate a sober driver or have other means of safe transportation. The goal is for everyone to make it home for the holidays. In order to accomplish this, responsible decisions and safe driving should be a major part of everyone’s holiday plans.