Library hosts Tour the Town to celebrate Mississippi’s Bicentennial and Scott Co MS Genealogical’s 20th Anniversary

On Sunday, October 22, Forest Public Library hosted a Tour the Town event. This program celebrated the Mississippi Bicentennial and the 20th Anniversary of the Scott County Mississippi Genealogical and Historical Society.

On December 10, 1817, Mississippi was officially recognized as the 20th state in the United States of America. In 2017 the state will have the unique opportunity to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mississippi’s statehood with a reflection on Mississippi’s history and culture.

Through regional bicentennial celebrations and coordinated local events, Mississippi will spend 2017 honoring its people and places, music and food, achievements in agriculture, science, and industry, sports legends, literary and artistic genius, and more.

The Scott County Mississippi Genealogical and Historical Society is dedicated to the preservation of the history and records of Scott County, as well as being a source and central point-of-contact and reference for all those interested in Scott County genealogical research.