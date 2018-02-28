He wants information on panthers

  • 89 reads
Wed, 02/28/2018 - 10:34am

Dear Editor:

The January 8, 1958, edition of the Scott County Times reported that one Otis Chapman killed, on New Year’s Day, a 350-pound black panther that had “killed calves and chickens in nightly raids for several years....”

Chapman was a tenant on the Howard McCrory Jr. place, the article said. The animal Chapman shot was believed to have killed chickens on the Allen Roby place and calves on the McCrory place. “Others in the area had reported hogs missing,” the article said. James Walter Lee and Edward Lee previously had spotted what they believed to be panther tracks on a game refuge north of Forest and then “Constable Wilber Weems had reported seeing panther tracks on land adjoining the Roosevelt Park road, south of Morton.”

I’m a writer researching panthers in the South for a book I’m working on. I’m trying to find out if there is anyone among your readership who knows anything about the facts behind this story. I’m especially interested in knowing if there’s anyone still alive who saw this animal or has a photo of it. If anyone did see the animal described above or has photo of or knows someone who saw it or has a photo of it, please contact me at jtm@netdoor.com

James T. McCafferty

McComb

 

Sports

Forest boys, girls claim victory in county tourney

The Forest Bearcats captured the 2018 Scott County basketball tournament Saturday Night with a... READ MORE

All Tournament
Most Valuable
Joiner named to lead EC’s women’s soccer program

Social

A Photographic Memory

Art is a world within its own universe. Its the ability to create the expressions and... READ MORE

Community Calendar
Morton News
Forest News
Olympics and Girl Scout Cookies
Slaughter Library/Legacy Foundation

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.