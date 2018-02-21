Apparent suicide Saturday at S.C. Detention Center

By TIM GETER,
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 1:12pm

Forest - A suicide occurred Saturday at the Scott County Detention Center.

According to Patricia Woods of the Scott County Coroner’s office Jeremy Michael Simmonds Paul was identified as the man who was found dead after reportedly committing suicide.

According to Sheriff Mike Lee video surveillance captured Paul waking up and taking his pants, putting them around his neck secured to the bars to take his own life.

“I received a call to the jail Saturday of a suicide that had occurred,” Lee said.

Paul, 39, a white male from Forest, was charged with possession of a fire arm by a convicted felon. Paul was then  bonded out, however, “the bondsmen surrendered the bond,” Lee said.

“This investigation along with all information reguarding this incident has been turned over to Mississippi Bureau of Investigations,” Lee concluded.

