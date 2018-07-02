Barlow sentenced to 40 years in Watkins murder case

In August 2016 the body of Amber Watkins, 27, was discovered in a wooded area behind Chamblee Trailer Park near Hwy. 21 and Haralson Rd. in Scott County.

Watkins was found with a bullet wound to the back of the neck. Sheriff Mike Lee said at that time that all evidence during the investigation led the investigators to Ronderrick C. Barlow. Barlow was then charged with the possession of a fire arm by a convicted felon and also charged with desecration of a corpse.

On January 30 of this year Barlow pled guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to serve a term of 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and pay a fine of $5,000. Five years of the sentence were suspended, leaving the defendant 35 years to serve in the custody of MDOC. Upon his release he is to serve five years of supervised probation.