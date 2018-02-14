Carthage man dead after being shot on Highway 21

A Carthage man is dead following a shooting and subsequent wreck just south of Sebastopol.

According to Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee, on the afternoon of February 8, the sheriffs department received a 911 call to a wreck on MS Hwy 21.

When arriving at the scene of the accident deputies found an unresponsive individual inside a wrecked vehicle. After investigating the scene they found that the victim had been fatally shot.

“After the deputies arrived on scene they found Salvador Flores shot one time,” Lee said. Flores, 28, has an address of 618 Valley St, Carthage.

“We are currently assisting the Mississippi Highway Patrol with this case due to this occurring on Hwy 21,” Lee said. “We are asking if anyone has any information pertaining to this incident please contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 601-469-1511.”