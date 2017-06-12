Circuit Court Judgements

The following judgments were issued during the October term of Scott County Circuit Court:

Otis Qualls, placed into custody of the MDOC and into the Restitution Center until he has paid his past due child support and other fines and fees in full

Alex Edward Harrell, violated terms and conditions of his FED-UP order and the Court finds that said non-adjudicated status should be revoked and the Court accepts the Guilty Plea to the Charge of Grand Larceny, serve 3 years

Ricky Lee Handford, contempt of court, pay fine

Jamie Latrelle Kyzar, violated terms and conditions of her FED-UP order and the Court finds that said non-adjudicated status should be revoked and the Court accepts the Guilty Plea to the Offense of Burglary of a Dwelling House, serve 25 years

Latasha T. Walker, violated terms and conditions of his FED-UP order and the Court finds that said non-adjudicated status should be revoked and the Court accepts the Guilty Plea to the Offense of Grand Larceny, serve 5 years

Jimmy Lee Fields, accepted into the Pretrial Intervention Program of the Eighth Circuit Court District for a period of 3 years, pay fines and fees

Felicia Bobbitt, Burglary of Dwelling House, serve 25 years, pay fine and all costs of Court

Cathy Lynn Harper, Food Stamp Fraud, serve 3 years, pay fine, all costs of Court, and restitution

Charvese D. Wright, Grand Larceny, failure to comply with Drug Court enrollment, ordered into Restitution Center, pay fines and fees

Robert Boyd, Burglary of a School, serve 7 years, 2 years suspended, pay fine, all costs of Court, and restitution

Robert Boyd, Business Burglary, serve 7 years, 2 years suspended, pay fine and all costs of Court

Ashley Holden, Possession of Methamphetamine, failure to comply with Drug Court enrollment, ordered into Restitution Center, pay fines and fees

Vincinte Deandrea Parker, order placing offender in Drug Court Program

Alan Arizmendi, violated terms and conditions of his FED-UP order and the Court finds that said non-adjudicated status should be revoked and the Court accepts the Guilty Plea to the Offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, serve 3 years, complete ABE Program, Long Term Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program, Anger Management, the Thinking for a Change Program and the 10-Month Moral Reconation Therapy Program

Jessie Prestage, Count I: Sexual Battery and Gratification of Lust, Count II: Sexual Battery and Gratification of Lust, in Count I: serve 20 years, pay filing and process fees, in Count II: serve 2 years, for a total of 22 years

Dayna Wright, Count I: Auto Burglary, Count II: Auto Burglary, in Count I: serve 5 years, 2 years suspended, pay fine, all costs of Court, and restitution, In Count II: serve 3 years, 1 year suspended, for a total of 5 years, complete the Moral Reconation Therapy Program and the Life Skills Program

John Bradley Perkins, Grand Larceny, serve 5 years, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, serve 40 years consecutive, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, serve 10 years consecutive, for a total of 55 years, complete the 6-Month Long-Term Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program, the Moral Reconation Therapy Program, the Thinking for a Change Program, the Family Dynamics Program and Anger Management

John Bradley Perkins, Grand Larceny, $25,000

Bennie Ray Gilbert, Grand Larceny, $20,000

Nicholas Dewayne Bates, Grand Larceny, $25,000

Nicholas Dewayne Bates, Grand Larceny, violated terms and conditions of his FED-UP order and the Court finds that said non-adjudicated status should continue with the modification of completion of the 6-Month Long-Term Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program

Angel Frankin, violated terms and conditions of her FED-UP order and the Court finds that said non-adjudicated status should be revoked and the Court accepts the Guilty Plea to the Offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, serve 3 years, complete Long-Term Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program, upon release be placed into a Restitution Center, pay fines and fees

Jikiel Traqwoyne Jones, Count I: Armed Robbery, Count II: Armed Carjacking, Count III: Kidnapping, In Count I: serve 20 years, pay filing and process fees, In Count II: serve five years, In Count III: serve 10 years consecutive, for a total of 35 years

Lindsey Frith, violated terms and conditions of her FED-UP order and the Court finds that said non-adjudicated status should continue with the modification of completion of the Long-Term Therapeutic Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program, at which time she will return to jail and shall be considered for continuation of Drug Court

Britton Jermy Williams, Possession of more than 5000 grams of Marijuana while in Possession of a Firearm, serve 18 years, 6 years suspended, pay fine and all costs of Court, upon release ordered to serve 5 years of Post Release Supervision

Terrance Dewayne Chaney, order placing offender in Drug Court Program

Willie Charles Towner, order placing offender in Drug Court Program

Marcus Deon Culpepper, order placing offender in Drug Court Program

Zachery McNeese, Taking Away a Motor Vehicle, sentenced to time served, pay fine, all costs of Court, and restitution, serve 3 years supervised probation

Jose Ivan Duran, Pretrial Intervention Agreement

Stacee Raelynn Holmes, Burglary of a Dwelling, serve 25 years, 20 years suspended, leaving 5 years to serve, pay restitution, a fine, and all costs of Court, Burglary of a Dwelling House, serve 5 years consecutive, pay restitution, Burglary of a Dwelling House, serve 5 years consecutive, pay restitution, Burglary of a Dwelling House, serve 5 years consecutive, pay restitution, Burglary of a Dwelling House, serve 5 years concurrent, pay restitution, Burglary of a Dwelling House, serve 5 years concurrent, pay restitution, Burglary of a Shed, serve 5 years concurrent, Failure to Stop Motor Vehicle, serve 5 years concurrent, Further: placed on 5 years of probation upon release, pay all costs of Court

Thaddius Jarvis, Business Burglary, serve 5 years, pay fine, all costs of Court, and restitution

Gregory Trigg, Business Burglary-Habitual Offender, serve 4 years, pay fine, filing and process fees, and restitution

Summer Moore, Business Burglary, serve 5 years, pay fine, filing and process fees, and restitution

Richard Cortez Talley, Auto Burglary, serve 4 years, pay fine and all costs of Court, upon release ordered to serve 3 years Post Release Supervision, further: ordered to complete The Long-Term Therapeutic Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program, the Moral Reconation Therapy Program and the Life Skills Program

Deangelo Wingo, Shooting into a Dwelling, serve 8 years, 3 years suspended, pay fine and all costs of Court, upon release ordered to serve 2 years of Post Release Supervision, further: ordered to complete the General Educational Development Program (GED), Anger Management, and the Moral Reconation Therapy Program

Jarrod Garry, Business Burglary, serve 5 years, 2 years suspended, pay fine, all costs of Court and restitution, upon release ordered to serve 2 years of Post Release Supervision

Shannon Lee Easter, order placing offender in Drug Court Program

John Grogan, Possession of less than .1 grams of a Controlled Substance, serve 6 months, to be suspended upon his submission to a petition

Franklin Lee Young, order placing offender in Drug Court Program

Moses McLaurin, Count I: Possession of Controlled Substance between 10 and 30 grams, Count II: Possession of Methamphetamine, Count III: Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon, Count IV: Possession of Marijuana, in Count I: serve 5 years, 2 ½ years suspended, pay fine, filing and process fees, Count II: serve 5 years, suspended, Count III: serve 2 years concurrent, Count IV: pay fine, upon release serve 5 years supervised probation, Further: complete the Moral Reconation Therapy Program, the Long-Term Therapeutic Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program, and the Inside Outside Dads Program

Christopher Terry, order placing offender in Drug Court Program

Terry C. Bullock, order placing offender in Drug Court Program

Ricky Holifield, Count I: Trafficking Methamphetamine (more than 30 grams), second drug offender, habitual offender, Count II: Possession of Hydrocodone and Acetaminophen (more than 2 but less than 20 dosage units), Count III: Possession of Marijuana (less than 30 grams) Count IV: Possession of Alprozalan (less than 100 dosage units), in Count I: serve 15 years, pay fine and all costs of Court, in Count II: serve 5 years consecutive, in Count III: pay fine, in Count IV: pay fine

Darius Earl Jones, Possession of Controlled Substance-2nd Drug Offender; Habitual Offender, serve 16 mandatory years, pay restitution, filing and process fees

Ricardo Villicana-Viveros, Possession of Methamphetamine, more than 10 grams but less than 30 grams, serve 6 years, pay fine, filing and process fees

Jose Bernardo Villicana-Viveros, Possession of Methamphetamine, more than 10 grams but less than 30 grams, serve 6 years, pay fine, filing and process fees