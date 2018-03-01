County unemployment rate continues to be one of the lowest in Mississippi

Scott County’s unemployment rate continued to be one of the lowest in the state of Mississippi at 3.6 percent and ranks well below the state average according to information released last week by the Mississippi Employment Security Commission.

Lamar County had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.2 percent followed by Rankin with 3.3 percent and then Desoto Union counties, both with 3.4 percent unemployment rates. Madison and Pontotoc both registered 3.5 percent unemployment followed by Scott, Lafayette and Lee counties at 3.6 percent.

The highest rate of unemployment in Mississippi was in Jefferson County at 10.9 percent.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November was 4.8 percent. Using the current method of calculating state unemployment rates, this is the lowest the rate has been for any month back through January 1976. The state’s seasonally adjusted series reported an over the month decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from 4.9 in October.

When compared to one year ago, the rate was eight-tenths of a percentage point lower than the 5.6 percent reported for November 2016. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 4.1 was unchanged over the month, and was five-tenths of a percentage point lower than the year ago rate of 4.6 percent.

In November, there were 3,400 more jobs in Mississippi than in October, and 12,200 more than November 2016, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers.

Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other nonseasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.

Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November was 4.5 percent, increasing one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 4.4 percent. When compared to the November 2016 rate of 5.0 percent, the rate decreased five-tenths of a percentage point. The number of unemployed increased 1,200 over the month, while the employed total increased 5,800 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November at 3.9 percent was unchanged over the month, and was five-tenths of a percentage point lower than the year ago rate of 4.4 percent.

Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 5,100 over the month and 13,400 from one year ago. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Trade, Transportation & Utilities; and Professional & Business Services.

For the month of November, 27 counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 4.5 percent.