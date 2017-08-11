Dr. Walker keynote speaker at Veteran’s Day Program

The American Legion Post #9 of Forest will sponsor Dr. David M. Walker as orator at the Veteran’s Day Program at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 10 at the Scott County Courthouse.

Bruce Warren, Post Commander, provided further information: Dr. Walker became Director of the Montgomery VA Hospital in Jackson in December of 2015. He was the Chief of Staff prior to becoming the Director.

Raised in Vicksburg, Dr. Walker graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi and attended medical school at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences followed by training in psychiatry at Wright Patterson AFB/Wright State University. Dr. Walker served at Travis AFB before pursuing forensic psychiatry training.

While at Travis he held a faculty appointment at the University of California at Davis. Subsequently, he completed forensic fellowship training at the University of South Carolina followed by an assignment in Texas. While at Lackland AFB, TX,

Walker held a faculty appointment at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio. After military service Dr. Walker served as Clinical Director of Forensic Services for Georgia's maximum-security forensic hospital, Central State Hospital. His duties included teaching medical students from Mercer University and forensic psychiatry fellows from Emory University.

In 2009, he joined the Louisville VAMC as Medical Director of Mental Health and the Associate Chair of Veteran's Programs at the University of Louisville. In 2012, Dr. Walker became Deputy Chief of Staff and served as the acting ACOS for Ambulatory Care. Dr. Walker completed an MBA in 2012 at the University of Louisville.