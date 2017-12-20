Flu is hitting the state hard this year - it’s not to late to get vaccine

Have you ever wondered how the flu is spread? Here are some facts about the influenza virus that is threatening the state today

According to the Centers for Disease Control the flu is often spread person to person. People with the flu can spread it to others up to 6 feet away. The flu is also spread when people cough, sneeze, or even talk. When talking, droplets of a persons saliva can scatter through the air, hence landing on the nose or mouth of other people who are nearby then subsequently being inhaled into their lungs.

According to a local nurse at Primary Health clinic in Forest, Stella Jenkins said, “the flu seems to be more respiratory this year.” “We have had sixty-eight cases of strep and thirty cases of the flu so far.” There are many “concerns with babies and the elderly,” Jenkins added. The flu virus can be killed by simply keeping you hands washed and spraying Lysol in locations that are commonly touched over a days time.

Morton Elementary School has been hit hard with symptoms of the the flu such as high developing fever of a temperature rising to over 101 upward to 103 degrees. Johnna Mckinley, the school nurse at Morton Elementary said, “in grades K-4 I have had to send home 30 students with a high fever at or above 100.4.” Jamie Martin the school nurse at Lake Elementary School agreed that, “washing your hands is a vital role in staying healthy.”

History tells us that in 1918- 1919 the most deadliest flu pandemic occurred. This virus infected up to 500 million world wide killing 20 to 50 million of it victims. 675,000 Americans died during this outbreak.

However, during this time period, there was no vaccine to stop this killer virus. It is now 2017 there are many vaccines available at the local drug store, clinic, and the health department.

The Mississippi State Department of health suggest that everyone six months of age and older should have their yearly flu shots. Certain high-risk adults who may not have health insurance can receive their flu immunization at the county health departments.” Young children and adults 65 and older are more at risk of being contaminated by the flu.