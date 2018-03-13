Forest Public Library sparks a bit of madness and a lot of luck!

The Forest Public Library is combining the luck of the Irish and March Madness for an exciting month of programming. According to Librarian Dianne McLaurin, the library is going green with a month-long salute to St. Patrick’s Day and the Emerald Isle, along with a March Book Madness contest to celebrate Read Across America, in which one lucky reader will win a $100 dollar VISA card. The drawing will be held on Saturday, March 31, at 12:00 noon.

McLaurin explained, “Last year, the Friends’ group sponsored the March Book Madness giveaway to reward our patrons’ love of reading. Patrons received one entry for each book/audiobook checked out during the month, totaling over 1,600 entries! We do love to read in Forest! The Friends of the Library agreed to sponsor the program again this year. One lucky reader will go home with the green…and $100 dollars is a lot of green!”

McLaurin knows a wee bit about luck and the Irish green, as this past year she traveled to the Emerald Isle for a literary adventure. “I started reading books by the author Nora Roberts a few years ago. I was recovering from major surgery, and a fellow librarian brought my first trilogy with a setting in Ardmore, Ireland. I developed a love for both author and Ireland, so I created a literary bucket list to visit each of the settings of her numerous series of books. This past year, thanks to a devoted daughter and a like-minded travel agent, the luck of the Irish landed squarely in my lap! I was afforded the trip-of-a-lifetime, visiting each of the literary locations from Roberts’ bestselling books,” McLaurin stated.

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, The Lucky Librarian will be presenting a slideshow of her literary travels in Ireland, along with accompanying stories and books in the library meeting room on Tuesday, March 20, at 6:00 p.m. A few Irish refreshments will be served during the themed program. Anyone who plans to attend is asked to wear green and register to win a special Irish souvenir from the trip. Displays from Ireland are located throughout the library during the month of March, and the library’s book club recently read books by Irish authors or with Irish settings for their monthly meeting.

The luck of the library doesn’t stop with adult programs. The library is also hosting a week-long Minecraft event for K-6th grade students and teens, ages 13-18. K-6th grades began Monday, March 12, and continue today, Wednesday, March 14, at 4:00 p.m. The teen sessions began on Tuesday, March 13, at 5:00 p.m., and again Thursday, March 15, at 4:00 p.m. Due to limited seating, registration is required for the after-school activity. Youth Services Librarian Brandi Parker requests that interested gamers call the library at 601-469-1481 or stop by the circulation desk at the library to reserve a lucky spot!

At the end of the month, as luck would have it, the Family Night Movie-of-the-Month is THOR: RAGNAROK (2017, Walt Disney Studios, PG-13, 2 hr. 10 min. run time) on Tuesday, March 27, starting at 4:30 p.m. Free popcorn will be served to the movie-goers!

As a final note, it has been said that friends are like four-leaf clovers, hard to find, but lucky to have. No example of this quote is more applicable than the Friends of the Forest Public Library. The Friends group will meet Thursday, March 22, at 4:00 p.m. The group will finalize plans for National Library Week — a week of programs held at libraries across the country from April 8-14.

“The Friends’ group does so much to promote the programming at the library. The members are few in number, hard to find, but so lucky to have. Area residents and library patrons cannot imagine what this small, supportive and industrious group achieves behind the scenes at the library. The Forest library is lucky indeed to have such great friends,” McLaurin added.

For more information concerning the library programs for March, please call 601-469-1481 or stop by the library at 210 South Raleigh Street. The Forest Public Library is part of the Central Mississippi Regional Library Systems serving public libraries in Rankin, Scott, Simpson and Smith counties.