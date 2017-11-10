Forestry Banquet Oct. 26

Wed, 10/11/2017 - 10:10am

The Scott County Forestry Association Banquet will be held Thursday, October 26 at Roosevelt State Park Lodge.  Registration will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the meal and program beginning at 6:30 p.m.  Please call the Scott County Extension Office at 601-469-4241 by October 16 to register for the banquet.
The Scott County Forestry Association dues are $15.00 for a single membership or $20.00 for husband and wife.  Dues may be paid at this meeting.
Awards will be given for Tree Farmer of the Year and Friend of Forestry.  The Forestry Youth Scholarship will also be presented to a child or grandchild of a County Forestry Association member. Call the Scott County Extension office at 601-469-4241 for an application.  All applications are due by October 17.

Social

Morton News

Announcements:  Dates for the We Care Missions Food Distribution for October are Wednesday,... READ MORE

Forest News
Jenkins, Dennis announce October 21 wedding date
Calendar October 18
Midway News
Ringgold News

Copyright 2015 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.