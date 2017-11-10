Forestry Banquet Oct. 26

The Scott County Forestry Association Banquet will be held Thursday, October 26 at Roosevelt State Park Lodge. Registration will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the meal and program beginning at 6:30 p.m. Please call the Scott County Extension Office at 601-469-4241 by October 16 to register for the banquet.

The Scott County Forestry Association dues are $15.00 for a single membership or $20.00 for husband and wife. Dues may be paid at this meeting.

Awards will be given for Tree Farmer of the Year and Friend of Forestry. The Forestry Youth Scholarship will also be presented to a child or grandchild of a County Forestry Association member. Call the Scott County Extension office at 601-469-4241 for an application. All applications are due by October 17.