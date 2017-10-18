Make a run for the barter in Morton

The Morton Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Barter Day Festival on Saturday, October 21, 2017, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Roosevelt State Park in Morton. This family fun filled event brings back old past times while helping to promote the beautiful Roosevelt State Park.

This year there will be old fashioned games, antique tractors, singing from local entertainment, Frank the Camel, and booths will be set up for everyone to come buy, sell, swap, trade or barter their stuff. This event also serves to raise the money needed to put on all of the other fun events held at Roosevelt State Park that are hosted by the Friends of Roosevelt; from the annual Easter Egg Hunt, Movie Nights, and Fishing Rodeos, to the Fourth of July Celebration with Fireworks and Boat Parade.

All activities will be held on the former ball field at the top of the hill across from the Alfreda-Harris Lodge. Those attending will need to bring lawn chairs to sit and relax through the day and to enjoy listening to the entertainment.

Anyone can set up as vendors to buy, sell, trade or barter goods. There is a $20 fee. There are still opportunities for booth space. Interested parties should be at the park at 7 a.m. Churches and non-profit organizations, local school groups or clubs can set up booths for fundraisers of their choice for youth groups, community outreach, or other mission work. These groups, and Morton Chamber members booths, will be free.

All booths will need to be set up by 9 a.m. Barter Day will kick off with the opening ceremony and the Morton High School Concert Band will perform.

The Friends of Roosevelt are reaching out to the community to partner with them in support of the Barter Day Festival whether it be as an individual, business, company, or group. The Friends encourage anyone to sponsor, set up a booth, or just come out and visit in the Park Saturday.

For more information about the event or how to get involved with helping to promote the park, contact the Morton Chamber of Commerce at 601-732-6135.