Metro Dental under new management

Dr. Deepthi Mundra bought Metro Dental located at 1237 Highway 35 South in Forest in June from Dr. Jim Polles. In 2015, Dr. Polles had advertised for an associate and Dr. Mundra got the job. In 2017, Dr. Polles decided to sell Metro Dental and he asked Dr. Mundra if she wanted to buy it. She said, “Sure, I love the staff here.” The staff are Gentri May, Kristen Harrison, Angela Blakeney and Erin McGough.

Dr. Mundra is originally from Hyderabad, India. Hyderabad is the capital of southern India’s Telangana state, a major center for the technology industry. She went to dental school at Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences for five years, four years to earn her B.D.S. (Bachelor’s of Dental Surgery) plus one year of internship.

Dr. Mundra graduated in 2003 and had her own private dental practice, Heritage Hospital, for four years back in her hometown of Hyderabad. In 2004 she was introduced to her husband, Dr. Eswara Kumar Mundra, Oncologist, through arranged marriage. In 2007, their first daughter, Deetya Mundra, was born and that same year her husband got a job in Trinidad and Tobago where they relocated prior to moving to the United States.

Trinidad and Tobago, officially the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, is a twin island country in the Caribbean. While both Drs. Mundra were required to take the U.S. Medical Licensing Exams, she was required to sit for the National Dental Board Examination as well. Why? Because she had to pass this exam to gain admission to a U.S. Dental School since the United States does not recognize foreign dental degrees.

Dr. Deepthi Mundra graduated from the Minneapolis School of Dentistry in 2012, relocated to Milwaukee, Wisconsin for three years before catching her breath and settling down in Madison, Mississippi in December of 2015 when her husband got a fellowship at University Medical Center in Jackson. Just before loading up the truck and moving to Madison nearing that Christmas of 2015, she had another baby girl, Maanvi Mundra.

She says of Metro Dental, “As soon as you walk in the door, you can see that we all have a good working relationship and it shows. We try to make patients feel welcome and comfortable. The biggest fear anybody has is the dentist and the dental visit and we try our best to make them feel comfortable and we practice painless dentistry.”

What is painless dentistry?

Dr. Mundra explained, “Basically, we address patient fears first and make the patient feel comfortable. Then, additional options in painless dentistry including nitrous, topical anesthetic and other pain free techniques of dentistry are applied.”

Metro Dental provides a variety of services which include: Orthodontics, fast braces, cosmetic dentistry, sleep appliances, BOTOX and JUVÉDERM. Most insurances are accepted; however, new patient discounts (15 percent), payment plans and options are also available.

Both Drs. Mundra have caring mindsets towards those who do without. This is the motivation that has literally moved them around the world. Dr. Deepthi Mundra offers a heart warm with hope and hands ready to help the community. Through her practice at Metro Dental, she plans to offer free dentistry once per month. Exams and extractions will be available mostly for the economically disadvantaged. The next upcoming date will be Dec. 15. Call 601-469-8266 for more info.