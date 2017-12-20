One dead, one in jail following shooting in Lake

Last Friday the Scott County Sheriffs Department received a call to investigate a possible gun shot victim on old Hwy 80 in Lake.

Sheriff Mike Lee said in a statement, that on Friday December 15 at approximately 3:40 p.m. the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of Old Hwy 80 and Johnson Town Rd. in Lake. The call was received by 911 and was reported as a shooting.

“Responding deputies found a gun shot victim on Old Hwy 80 in front of his home located at 6340 Old Hwy. 80,” Lee said.

The victim was identified as Kelvin Towner, 40. Lee said that, Towner had been shot one time in the head. Towner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies and Constable Scotty Yarbourgh were also alerted to where the shooting took place. There they found Janarous Jones, 19, of Harris Rd, Lake.

“Janarous stated he had shot Kelvin Towner during an altercation,” Lee said. “Right now we are piecing the investigation together from eye witness accounts. We are not in a place to give the exact reason for the incident yet.”

Jones was booked into the Scott County Detention Center for investigation pending charges.