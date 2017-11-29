Prestage sentenced to 22 years

Jury finds Jessie Prestage guilty of sexual battery

A Morton man was found guilty of sexual battery and gratification of lust during the October term of Scott County Circuit Court and has been sentenced to 22 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Jessie Prestage of 470 Morris Tullos Rd., Morton had been indicted by the Grand Jury claiming that he engaged in the alleged activities between May 1, 1994, and August 31, 1994.

The court documents stated in count one that Jessie Prestage engaged in sexual activity with a female child of 14 years old when Prestage was more than two years older than the victim.

In count two, the indictment claims that Prestage engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 when he was over the age of 18.

On count one Prestage was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and on count two he was sentenced to two years to be served consecutively with count one for a total of 22 years.

Prestage had previously been identified as David Lee Prestage’s father. David Lee Prestage, formerly employed as a school bus driver and cafeteria worker at a Scott County school, was sentenced in June to five years in prison following a conviction of sexual battery.

David Lee Prestage, of 456 Morris Tullos Dr., pled guilty to two counts of sexual battery in Scott County Circuit Court on June 14. A stipulation of his plea agreement was that he testify truthfully against his father.

On count one, David Prestage was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of $2,000 plus court costs. Seven years of the sentence were suspended leaving three years to serve. On count two, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison with an order to pay court costs. Eight years were suspended leaving two to serve on that count. The sentences were ordered to run consecutive to each other.

After serving the five years, Prestage is also ordered to serve five years of probation and must register as a sex offender. He must have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family upon release from prison.

The case dates back to last year when the younger Prestage was charged with sexual battery of a vulnerable person.

Capt. Marcus McDougle of the Morton Police Department said in a previous report that Prestage’s arrest was a result of a bench warrant issued by Justice Court Judge Wilbur McCurdy.

At the time of Prestage’s arrest, Judge McCurdy said he issued the warrant based on information provided to him.

“I had probable cause to issue the warrant based on affidavits filed by the family of the alleged victim and by testimony offered to me on this matter,” McCurdy said in a previous report. “I feel for all of the families involved in this situation,” McCurdy said.

The Grand Jury issued an indictment in November 2016 charging David Lee Prestage with the two counts of sexual battery. According to the indictment, Prestage engaged in the alleged activity “on or about January 1, 1994, through December 31, 2003, as a continuing series of acts” with “a mentally defective person.”

The grand jury also issued the indictment at that time against Jessie Prestage.