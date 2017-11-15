Renowned author, artist kick off the holidays in Forest

Forest Community Arts and Forest Downtown Development proudly announce the imminent arrival of highly anticipated celebrity guests, Robert St. John and Wyatt Waters, and are thrilled to host a book-signing event to launch their newest collaboration: A Mississippi Palate: Heritage Cuisine and Watercolors of Home. Area fans excitedly await the opportunity to converge on Colbert Commons to meet and greet these Mississippi favorites.

A Mississippi Palate delivers 105 recipes, each with a Mississippi connection. Readers will enjoy delving into these recipes for delicious favorites from the Hill Country to the Gulf Coast. The book includes easy-to-follow recipes for basic staples such as roasted corn, biscuits, and fudge cake. It also offers creative twists on common Mississippi standards, with recipes for Creole Catfish, Oysters Rockefeller, and Crawfish Mac & Cheese.

St. John and Waters will be on hand Sunday, November 19, at Colbert Commons in Forest from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., to talk about the latest book release, as they work together to sign and personalize books.

“Working on our fourth book together was a totally different experience than when we began working together 10 years ago,” says St. John. “Back then we were just getting to know each other, and now we are best friends who can finish each other’s sentences. I think it shows in the work. I hope readers of this book will experience the fondness we both have for our state, its people and its food traditions.”

The 136-page book is beautifully illustrated by Waters, who traversed the state to recreate some of its most indelible images, such as the Jackson skyline, roadside crosses on Highway 25, and the Canton courthouse.

“My childhood was spent traveling the state and seeing the many unique aspects that make up its history,” says Waters. “It’s been a joy to depict the culture and traditions of different areas as I’ve traveled with Robert to work on this book. I hope that readers will find some places they recognize as well as some places they want to visit and discover for themselves.”

St. John and Waters previous collaborated on A Southern Palate, Southern Seasons, and An Italian Palate.