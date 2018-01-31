Surround the library with love this February

February is Library Lovers’ Month, and the Friends of the Forest Public Library invite patrons and residents to surround the library with love at an appreciation tea on Sunday, February 11, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. The main event of the afternoon will take place at 2:30 p.m. – a rare photo opportunity.

“We are asking all individuals in Forest and surrounding areas who appreciate the library to line the sidewalks around the library for this special photo,” said librarian Dianne McLaurin. “If your business supports summer reading or the silent auction, you belong in this picture. If you make copies, send faxes, or print items from the public computers, you belong in this picture. If you use free Wi-Fi or check out free books, audio books, and videos, you belong in this picture. If your group uses the library’s meeting rooms or if you read the library’s magazines and newspapers, you belong in this picture. If you bring your children to story time or your older kids to movie night, you belong in this picture. Also, if you are one of the hundreds of patrons, clubs, businesses, and interested individuals who donated towards building the Forest Public Library, you belong in this picture.”

She added, “The Forest library is not only a hub, but a heartbeat of the community. What better month than February to recognize this important relationship? The monthly programming, circulation services, community outreach, and local partnerships consummate the connection between the library and the people, thus strengthening the necessary and vital link between the two.”

Ten years ago, the strength of that link was tested when the community began the task of building the present library. Through the combined efforts of the Central Mississippi Regional Library System, county and city officials, area businesses, local residents, library patrons, the friends’ group and library staff, the Forest Public Library symbolizes the solidarity of purpose of one community and stands as one of the most impressive libraries in the state.

“Pages and pages of donations are on file at the library from school children who gave nickels and pennies to businesses who donated thousands of dollars,” McLaruin said. “We want everyone who participated in the building effort to stand together – side by side – and surround the library with love.”

The Forest Public Library averages 4,000 patron visits per month. The library also offers an average of ten library-planned programs per month — all free to the public. “We have so many partners who participate with us to provide and support these monthly programs.” the librarian added. “This past year, through a partnership with the Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, we celebrated the life of Medgar Evers with an outstanding African American author visit. The library partnered with the Hispanic community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Forest Community Arts to launch a community reads — Forest Reads ONE BOOK, Lackey Hospital for health literacy programming, local businesses to fund summer reading, and the Friends of the Library who provide on-going support throughout the year. All of these partnerships give definition to community strength and spirit, and they belong in this picture.”

The library offers support to many areas of the community, and education is definitely one of those areas. Throughout the year, various groups of local and state educators schedule their meetings at the library. The library also references state assessment testing study materials, identifies accelerated reading books, hosts college alumni meetings, and assists in locating materials needed for assignments and research.

“At the completion of the regular school day, the library’s 12 public computers stay busy with students doing reports, research and assignments,” McLaurin siad. “Some of these young people are not fortunate enough to have computers at home, especially computers with printers. We provide them with the means to complete their necessary school work, despite the hardships that might keep them from doing so at home. These students definitely belong in this picture.”

The business community also benefits from the library’s services. Many businesses have utilized the library’s meeting rooms to provide training to local employees. Large employers also utilize the free computer use for job applications. McLaurin added, “The library has become an extension of employment services for large corporations and franchises. During a normal day, 15-20 people use our public computers to apply for local jobs. What’s most important is that the hiring departments of these companies actually direct the applicants to the library. Many of these hopefuls return to the library to print out their new hire packets, W2’s, and income tax forms! All of these people belong in this picture.”

The Friends of the Forest Public Library have begun plans to host the event. The group will provide refreshments for children and adults throughout the afternoon. “This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for each of us to be seen, to show our support for the library, and to surround the library with love,” McLaurin concluded.

The Forest Public Library is part of the Central Mississippi Regional Library System serving public libraries in Rankin, Scott, Simpson and Smith counties.