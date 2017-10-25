Has this year just flown by? Has Halloween snuck up on you, tapped you on the shoulder, and hollered, “Boo!”? Well, no worries, because there are some sweet local ways to get Halloween in the bag:

Morton — On Saturday, October 28th, the candy can be found at Farris Park. “Halloween in the Park will be from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., said Dorothy Redeemer, Morton City Clerk. Admission is $3 per child. “Traditional trick or treat for Halloween also happens on Tuesday, October 31 in the City of Morton,” added Redeemer.

Forest — The Gaddis Park Administration and Staff is busy building store fronts on Treat Street, where kids pre-K to 4th grades can walk around and collect some gooey goodies. Admission is $5 per child. “Treat Street will be open from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31st.” said Renea Hurdle, Gaddis Park Administrative Assistant. Traditional trick or treating will also be allowed.

Sebastopol — The candy course will wind its way door-to-door with traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween. “Kids will be trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31st, “confirmed Michelle Anderson, Sebastopol City Clerk.

Lake — Be-headed to the Lake High School Softball Field on Tuesday, October 31st from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. where Trunk or Treat offers great trick or treating fun all in one safe family friendly location. Admission is $5 per trick-or-treater. There will also be a prize walk, jumpers, dunking booth and more (not included in admission), a Concession Stand serving hot dogs, nachos, taco soup, hot chocolate, and drinks, according to information received from Pam Luke, City Clerk of Lake. All proceeds benefit the L.H.S. Lady Hornet Softball Team. (In the event of rain, Trunk or Treat will be moved to Magnolia Hall on Bob Logan Drive across from the Back 40.) “Also, door-to-door trick or treating can be done on Tuesday, October 31st for Halloween,” added Luke.

