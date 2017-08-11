Veteran’s Day observances scheduled around the county

Veterans Day programs, presentations and ceremonies are planned throughout the area as people come together to give thanks and give back to those who have put boot to ground for our country.

Flags will be placed at graves of veterans, starting Tuesday, November 7 in Eastern Cemetery. Requests for flags for County cemeteries can be made to American Legion, P.O. Box 75 in Forest, or call Terry McMillan, 601-940-0333, for Bill Lovett, 601-507-0305.

East Central Community College will honor military veterans by hosting its Military Appreciation Breakfast Thursday, November 9 on the Decatur campus.

Veterans Day observances in City of Forest will be on Friday, November 10 as follows: FHS will present their traditionally inspiring program in the Auditorium at 8:00 a.m. The annual Veterans Day ceremony sponsored by American Legion and VFW will be in the Courthouse at 11:00 a.m. Guest speaker for this event will be Dr. David Walker, Director of the Montgomery VA Hospital in Jackson. All veterans and spouses are urged to attend both events, and all others are welcome.

The City of Morton isn’t holding any particular Veterans’ Day ceremony, because Bettye Mae Jack Middle School is presenting a program and Senator Wicker will be speaking over there,” said Morton Mayor, Gerald Keeton. The program will begin at 9:00 AM on Friday, November 10th at Bettye Mae Jack,” confirmed Avery Noble, Principal.

The timeline for Veterans Day begins with a prelude of military songs performed by the Morton High School Jazz Band. Nobles will offer the BMJ welcome and Mayor Keeton will give the invocation and welcome. The 172nd Air National Guard will Post Colors as the band plays The National Anthem.

Senator Terry C. Burton is scheduled to introduce guest speaker Senator Roger F. Wicker. At the conclusion of the senatorial speech Veterans and guests will be served coffee and snacks.

Government offices, banks, and the post office will be among those closed Friday, November 10 in observance of the federal holiday.

CMRLS Libraries will be closed Saturday, November 11 and Monday, November 13, in observance of Veterans Day. Regular Library hours will resume on Tuesday, November 14th. Scott County Baptist Association offices will be closed Monday, November 13th.