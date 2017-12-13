Cindy Craig Harrell, age 52 a resident of Clifton, MS, passed away on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at Lackey Hospital in Forest, MS. Visitation was held from 5-9 p.m. Monday, December 4, 2017 from the Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest and from 8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, 2017 from the Ott & Lee Chapel in Forest with burial in Clifton Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Bruce Robinson officiated the services. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Cindy was born in Scott County on August 10, 1965. She enjoyed being outdoors and spending time at the river. Cindy was very involved with the Scott Central Baseball Team and loved all the kids she came in contact with. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend to all who met her. Cindy loved her children, family, nieces, nephews very much and will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Lavern Craig; grandparents, Claude & Addie Jewel Craig and John & Eunita Triplett; God child, Retus Craft; niece, Leeannah Yount and mother-in-law, Alice Harrell.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff Harrell of Clifton; children, Taren Harrell and Craig Harrell of Clifton; mother, Kathy Craig of New Home Community; sister, Karen Yount (Shannon) of Morton; brother, Jimmy Craig (Shilah) of New Home Community; father-in-law, W.T. Harrell of Clifton; multiple nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Pallbearers were Luke Craig, Kole Craig, Toby Harrell, David Harrell, Thomas Phipps, Seth Hodges and Tyler Hodges.

Memorials may be made in her honor to the Scott Central Baseball Booster Club, P.O. Box 74, Hillsboro, MS 39078.