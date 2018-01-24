Edward Monk Sr.

Wed, 01/24/2018

Services for Mr. Edward Monk Sr.  will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 25, 2018, at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Bro. H.L. Rhodes and Bro. Barren Price will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol. Survivors include his wife of 35 years Karen Monk of Union; two sons, Pete Munn and wife Tammy of Polkville, and  Edward Monk and wife Adrienne of Carthage; two daughters, Wendy Swain and husband Brett of Union, and Shannon Buse and husband Bodie of Laurel; seven grandchildren: Cody Cheatham, Amber Munn, Tanner Munn, Casea Cheatham, Austin Monk, Kaitlin Monk and Katrina Buse; two great-grandchildren, Weston Cheatham and Janson Abel; four siblings, Glenn Monk, Bobby Nell Thrash, Allen Monk and Evelyn Stokes. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Monk is preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Hessie Monk; three siblings: Larry Monk, Carl Monk, and Linda Reid.

Edward Monk Sr.

