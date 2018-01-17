Victor Eugene Odom, age 63 a resident of the Pea Ridge community near Forest, died Monday January 8, 2018 surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.

Funeral services were conducted at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday January 10, 2018 from the chapel of the Ott & Lee Funeral home in Forest with interment in the Ridge Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday January 9, 2018. Rev. David Goree, Rev. Joey Smith and Rev. James Mitchell officiated.

Eugene was born on Wednesday February 17, 1954 in Scott County to his parents Victor Odom and Eria Lou McCraw. He was a lifelong resident of this area. He attended Ridge Baptist Church. He had retired as a Weighmaster for the H.J. Baker Company. He enjoyed living in the country, loved farm animals, tractors and enjoyed the outdoor life. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Jimmy McCrary and sons Steven Eugene Odom and Heath Eugene Odom.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Sandra Odom of Forest, two daughters, Hope (Brock) Rhodes of Carthage and Heather (Kevin) Polk of Forest, one brother Frank (Teresa) Odom of Forest and four grandchildren; Emilee Polk, Karlee Polk, Hunter Rhodes and Heath Rhodes, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Pallbearers were Steven Bell, Shelby Patterson, Dustin Pearson, Brandon Pearson, Stevie Odom, Lucas Odom, Joshua Poole and Matthew Poole. Honorary pallbearers were Keith McCraw, Harold McCrary and Don Hall.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ridge Baptist Church 13472 Hwy. 35 North Forest, MS 39074.