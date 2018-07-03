Helen T. Lee

  • 20 reads
Wed, 03/07/2018 - 10:16am

Helen Tadlock Lee, 95 passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest. Services were Friday, March 2, 2018 at Forest Baptist Church with burial in Eastern Cemetery in Forest. Dr. Gordon Sansing and Dr. Joe Pate officiated. Harold Harris and Gordon Sansing provided the music.

Mrs. Lee was a native and lifelong resident of Scott County and was an active member of Forest Baptist Church. Her true legacy that she leaves behind is her family and her church. Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, James Walter Lee; her parents Caleb Taylor Tadlock and Jesse McEwen Tadlock; grandson, Connor Johnson and sisters, Louise Harris (Vernon) and Miriam Bounds (Dan).

Survivors include her daughters, Jamie Martin (Randy) of Forest, Leatha Johnson (Banks Upshaw) of Madison, Anna Beth Cox (Charlie) of Forest and Dayna Watkins (Jeff) of Forest; grandchildren, Lee Martin (Jeri), Craig Martin (Brooke) Taylor Short (Michael), Christen Johnson, Wes Cox (Rebecca), Emilee Cox, Kelsey Evans (Drew), Morgan Fowler (Justin) and Mason Watkins; great-grandchildren, Ben Martin, Ava Claire Martin, Jebb Martin, Lily Dale Martin, Meredith Short, Katelyn Short, Seth Cox and Chesleigh Cox.

Pallbearers were Lee Martin, Craig Martin, Wes Cox, Mason Watkins, Drew Evans, Justin Fowler and Daniel Lang.

Please view our online guestbook at www.ottandlee.com.      

 

Sports

Forest boys, girls claim victory in county tourney

The Forest Bearcats captured the 2018 Scott County basketball tournament Saturday Night with a... READ MORE

All Tournament
Most Valuable
Joiner named to lead EC’s women’s soccer program

Obituaries

Albert Myer “Buddy” Lovett

Mr. Albert Myer “Buddy” Lovett, age 81, a resident of Morton passed away on Monday, February 19... READ MORE

Elmer Lee Busby
Thelma Mae Gardner
Helen T. Lee
Denson Woodrow Henry
Stella Mae Morgan

Social

To God be the Glory!

Music is a form of art that involves vocal or instrumental sounds or both, combined to produce... READ MORE

The Message
Community Calendar
65th Wedding Anniversary
Morton News
Forest News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.