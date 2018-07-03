Helen T. Lee

Helen Tadlock Lee, 95 passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest. Services were Friday, March 2, 2018 at Forest Baptist Church with burial in Eastern Cemetery in Forest. Dr. Gordon Sansing and Dr. Joe Pate officiated. Harold Harris and Gordon Sansing provided the music.

Mrs. Lee was a native and lifelong resident of Scott County and was an active member of Forest Baptist Church. Her true legacy that she leaves behind is her family and her church. Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, James Walter Lee; her parents Caleb Taylor Tadlock and Jesse McEwen Tadlock; grandson, Connor Johnson and sisters, Louise Harris (Vernon) and Miriam Bounds (Dan).

Survivors include her daughters, Jamie Martin (Randy) of Forest, Leatha Johnson (Banks Upshaw) of Madison, Anna Beth Cox (Charlie) of Forest and Dayna Watkins (Jeff) of Forest; grandchildren, Lee Martin (Jeri), Craig Martin (Brooke) Taylor Short (Michael), Christen Johnson, Wes Cox (Rebecca), Emilee Cox, Kelsey Evans (Drew), Morgan Fowler (Justin) and Mason Watkins; great-grandchildren, Ben Martin, Ava Claire Martin, Jebb Martin, Lily Dale Martin, Meredith Short, Katelyn Short, Seth Cox and Chesleigh Cox.

Pallbearers were Lee Martin, Craig Martin, Wes Cox, Mason Watkins, Drew Evans, Justin Fowler and Daniel Lang.

