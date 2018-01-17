Funeral services for Mr. James “Rod” Phillips were conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 from the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ray Ingram and Bro. Billy Ray Parker officiating. Interment followed in the Morton Church of God Cemetery under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.

Visitation was from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2018 at the funeral home and on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Phillips, a lifelong resident of Scott County was born on January 3, 1939 to his parents, P.L. and Iris Irby Phillips. He passed away at Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest on January 6, 2018 at the age of 79.

He was a retired business owner and will be remembered for his strong worth ethic and his tireless efforts in the profession of machinery and mechanics. He served his country in the MS Army National Guard, and favorite past times were hunting, camping and water skiing. As for his family, he had a passion for them, and a deep love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Church of God by faith and had attended Two Mile Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and two sons-in-law: David Little and Phil Phillips.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years: Mrs. Peggy H. Phillips of Morton; two daughters: Regina Little and Rhonda (Mark) Torrence, both of Morton; three grandchildren: Niki (Sam) McDill, Cody (Elizabeth) Phillips, and Ciera (James) Bailey, all of Morton; five great-grandchildren: Chloe McDill, Rhyder Bailey, Madison Phillips, Cadence McDill, and Kailyn Phillips, all of Morton; four sisters: Maxine Bouchard of Miami, FL; Brenda Jackson of Florence; Audrey Perritt of Morton; and Libbye Allen of Brandon; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Mark Torrence, Andy Wedgeworth, Louis Johnson, Jason Busby, Corbert Hollingsworth, and Brent Allen.

Honorary Pallbearers were Cody Phillips, James Bailey, and Sam McDill.

Memorial donations may be made to Two Mile Baptist Church, 585 Hwy. 481 N, Morton, MS 39117.