Kenneth (Sandy) G. Sanders, age 90 of the Ringgold community of Leake County, MS passed away December 6, 2017. He was born October 18, 1927 in Wetumka, OK, the son of Rodger Sanders and Amanda Laney. Sandy retired from the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his wife Lorraine Scott Sanders; two sons, Kenneth Sanders and wife Janet, David Sanders and wife Edna. Blessed with a blended family, Kenneth had six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and three loving daughters-in-law.

A man of few words, stoic sensibilities and an adventurous heart, he touched the lives of untold numbers at home and in the far corners of the world.

Visitation was from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday at Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. 4th, Rogers AR. Graveside services with full military honors were at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday; December 12, 2017 at the Fayetteville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in his name to the Wounded Warriors Foundation. Online condolences to: www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com