Mrs. Linda D. Frith Shoemaker, age 64, passed away on Friday January 19, 2018 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Visitation was held on Sunday January 21, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday January 22, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and on Tuesday January 23, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:50 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday January 23, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Wolf Funeral Services Chapel in Morton, MS with Rev. Billy Ray Parker and Bro. Jerry Holmes officiating. Burial followed in the Morton Memorial Gardens. Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Shoemaker had lived most of her life in Morton, MS and was a member of the East Morton Baptist Church. She loved to make ceramics and sew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover “Scoot” and Inez Stewart; and Johnny B. Frith; and her brother, Billy Wayne Frith. She is survived by her husband, Charlie Ray Shoemaker of Morton, MS; one son, Jimmy Lynn Henry of Meridian, MS; one sister, Brenda Stewart of Forest, MS; one sister-in-law, Wanda Alford of Morton, MS; special nephew and caregiver, Stacey Williams; nieces, Gina May and Heather McGee; nephews, Mark Frith and Josh Frith; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were Mark Frith, Josh Frith, Dennis Mitchell, Robert Williams, and Mike Shirley. Honorary Pallbearers were Matthew Driskell and Johnny Jones.